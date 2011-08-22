KARACHI Aug 22 Import payments and gloomy
sentiment about Pakistan's economic outlook forced the rupee to
a fresh record low on Monday for the fourth consecutive trading
session, dealers said.
The rupee closed at 87.00/07 to the dollar, down from
the previous record low of 86.95/99 on Saturday.
Dealers said they expect the currency to remain under
pressure, as dollar payments are typically higher in July and
August because of stronger oil demand and debt payments.
"The rupee was traded as high as 87.10 against the dollar,"
said a dealer at a local bank.
"There were some payments of about $40 to $60 million
today."
Stalled payments from a bailout programme by the
International Monetary Fund (IMF) is also negatively impacting
the rupee.
The IMF has criticized the Pakistan government for its
patchy implementation of fiscal reforms, and has held back the
sixth tranche of an $11 billion bailout programme since August
last year.
IMF and Pakistan officials were due to meet last month, but
the meeting has been delayed and no new date has been announced.
Dealers said increased remittances from Pakistanis working
abroad had supported the rupee and shielded the currency from a
sharp fall in recent weeks, but increased dollar demand over the
last week has pushed the rupee lower.
According to official data, remittances rose 38.57 percent
to $1.1 billion in the first month of 2011/12 fiscal year,
compared with $791.18 million in the same period last year.
Dealers also said there were fears of portfolio outflows,
which was driving down the sentiment.
Foreign investors sold shares worth $5.63 million last week.
Dealers said the security situation of Karachi was also
weighing down the rupee, with at least 80 people killed since
Wednesday, according to police officials.
The commercial hub of Pakistan has been gripped by an
escalation of political and ethnic violence as well as gang wars
in recent months.
According to the independent Human Rights Commission of
Pakistan, 800 people died in the first seven months in ethnic
and politically linked violence.
In the stock market, the Karachi Stock Exchange (KSE) ended
higher following a recovery in regional markets and as bargain
hunters accumulated stocks at lower levels on attractive prices
after falling to its lowest close since November last year on
Friday.
The KSE benchmark 100-share index closed 0.13
percent, or 14.33 points, higher at 10,894.15.
Volume was at 35.73 million shares, compared with 41.01
million shares traded on Friday.
"In line with regional markets, which recovered in hope that
the Fed chairman may hint at more stimulus to boost fragile
global economy, local stocks also stabilized," said Samar Iqbal,
a dealer at Topline Securities Ltd.
In the money market, overnight rates closed at 13.15
percent, compared with Saturday's close of between 13.00 percent
and 13.10 percent.
(Editing by Chris Allbritton)