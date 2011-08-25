KARACHI Aug 25 Pakistani stocks ended lower on Thursday, as investors opted to book profits ahead of a long weekend, especially in the fertilise and banking sectors, dealers said.

The KSE benchmark 100-share index closed 0.36 percent, or 39.32 points, lower at 10,901.76.

Volume was at 44.82 million shares, compared with 40 million shares traded on Wednesday.

The stock market will remain closed on Friday.

"The fertiliser sector was under pressure after lower urea sales figures, while the banking sector also saw some pressure, notably the National bank of Pakistan (NBP)," said Khalid Iqbal Siddiqui, director at Invest and Finance Securities Ltd.

NBP shares fell 5 percent to close at 37.86 rupees.

Dealers said concerns over outflow of foreign investments also fueled negative sentiment in the stock market.

In the currency market, the rupee closed firmer at 86.82/87 to the dollar, down from the previous day's close of 86.73/78, amid steady dollar demand from importers.

The rupee made a record low at 87.10 on Monday.

Dealers said they expect the currency to remain under pressure, as dollar payments are typically higher in July and August because of stronger oil demand and debt payments.

Some support, however, could come from higher remittances from overseas Pakistanis. According to official data, remittances rose 38.57 percent to $1.1 billion in the first month of 2011/12 fiscal year, compared with $791.18 million in the same period last year.

In the money market, overnight rates ended flat at the top level of 13.40 percent. (Reporting by Faisal Aziz; Editing by Chris Allbritton)