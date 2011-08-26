KARACHI Aug 26 The Pakistani rupee ended weaker on Friday amid increased payments for imports, and dealers said they expect the pressure to continue in the coming days on fears of a rise in international oil prices.

Hurricane Irene barrelled towards the U.S. east coast refineries, posing a potential threat to supply and supporting prices. Ongoing conflict in OPEC member Libya and international pressure on Syria also underpinned sentiment.

Brent crude LCOc1 was up 6 cents at $110.68 a barrel as of 0721 GMT. U.S. crude CLc1 was down 15 cents to $85.15, after hitting an intraday low at $84.75.

The rupee hit a record low at 87.10 on Monday.

Dealers said they expect the currency to remain under pressure, as dollar payments are typically higher in July and August because of stronger oil demand and debt payments.

Some support, however, could come from higher remittances from overseas Pakistanis. According to official data, remittances rose 38.57 percent to $1.1 billion in the first month of 2011/12 fiscal year, compared with $791.18 million in the same period last year.

In the money market, overnight rates fell to 11.00 percent, compared with the previous day's close of 13.40 percent after the State Bank of Pakistan bought back government paper worth 123.45 billion rupees ($1.42 billion).

