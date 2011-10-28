KARACHI Oct 28 After closing on a six-week low the previous day, Pakistani stocks ended higher on Friday as investors bought blue chip shares such as Oil and Gas Development Co Ltd (OGDCL) and Pakistan Oilfields (POL) , dealers said.

The KSE benchmark 100-share index rose 2.47 percent, or 278.18 points, to end at 11,561.67. Volume was 81.08 million shares compared with 69.76 million shares traded on Thursday.

"Active institutional buying in OGDCL helped index to gain 2.46 percent," said Samar Iqbal, a dealer at Topline Securities Ltd.

OGDCL, the heaviest weighted company, ended 5 percent higher at 139.33 rupees while POL gained 1.92 percent to end at 357 rupees.

Iqbal said inflation figures for October would set the direction of the stock market next week.

Topline Securities Ltd expected inflation for October to fall between 10 percent and 10.3 percent year-on-year, while Invest and Finance Securities Ltd expects it at 10.5 percent.

In the currency market, the rupee firmed to 86.62/66 to the dollar, compared with Thursday's close of 86.74/79, amid a lack of import payments.

The rupee has firmed in the previous trading session on healthy remittances from Pakistanis living abroad, but dealers cautioned a widening current account deficit means that the local currency could experience downward pressure in days ahead.

Pakistan's current account deficit surged to a provisional $908 million in September, compared with a deficit of $201 million in the previous month.

For the July-September quarter, the deficit was a provisional $1.209 billion, compared with $597 million in the same period last year, according to data from the State Bank of Pakistan.

In the money market, overnight rates ended higher at between 11.50 percent and 12 percent, compared with Thursday's close 10.50 percent.

Dealers said there were scheduled outflows of 210 billion Pakistani rupees ($2.42 billion) against which the State Bank of Pakistan bought back government paper worth 216 billion rupees.

($1 = 86.830 Pakistani Rupees) (Reporting by Sahar Ahmed; Editing by Chris Allbritton)