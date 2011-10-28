KARACHI Oct 28 After closing on a six-week low
the previous day, Pakistani stocks ended higher on Friday as
investors bought blue chip shares such as Oil and Gas
Development Co Ltd (OGDCL) and Pakistan Oilfields
(POL) , dealers said.
The KSE benchmark 100-share index rose 2.47 percent,
or 278.18 points, to end at 11,561.67. Volume was 81.08 million
shares compared with 69.76 million shares traded on Thursday.
"Active institutional buying in OGDCL helped index to gain
2.46 percent," said Samar Iqbal, a dealer at Topline Securities
Ltd.
OGDCL, the heaviest weighted company, ended 5 percent higher
at 139.33 rupees while POL gained 1.92 percent to end at 357
rupees.
Iqbal said inflation figures for October would set the
direction of the stock market next week.
Topline Securities Ltd expected inflation for October to
fall between 10 percent and 10.3 percent year-on-year, while
Invest and Finance Securities Ltd expects it at 10.5 percent.
In the currency market, the rupee firmed to 86.62/66 to the
dollar, compared with Thursday's close of 86.74/79, amid a lack
of import payments.
The rupee has firmed in the previous trading session on
healthy remittances from Pakistanis living abroad, but dealers
cautioned a widening current account deficit means that the
local currency could experience downward pressure in days ahead.
Pakistan's current account deficit surged to a provisional
$908 million in September, compared with a deficit of $201
million in the previous month.
For the July-September quarter, the deficit was a
provisional $1.209 billion, compared with $597 million in the
same period last year, according to data from the State Bank of
Pakistan.
In the money market, overnight rates ended higher at between
11.50 percent and 12 percent, compared with Thursday's close
10.50 percent.
Dealers said there were scheduled outflows of 210 billion
Pakistani rupees ($2.42 billion) against which the State Bank
of Pakistan bought back government paper worth 216 billion
rupees.
($1 = 86.830 Pakistani Rupees)
(Reporting by Sahar Ahmed; Editing by Chris Allbritton)