KARACHI Nov 2 The Pakistani stock market ended
lower on Wednesday as investors sold fertiliser shares, but
losses were restricted as bargain hunters accumulated shares of
heavyweight Oil and Gas Development Co Ltd (OGDCL) ,
dealers said.
The KSE benchmark 100-share index ended 0.14 percent,
or 16.63 points, lower at 11,746.09.
Volume fell to 63.86 million shares compared with 84.40
million shares traded on Tuesday.
"Reduction in the urea price by Engro fertilizer and
uncertainty on gas allocation to fertilizer plants kept
fertilizer stocks under pressure," said Samar Iqbal, a dealer at
Topline Securities.
"However, a 1.79 rupees gain in heavyweight OGDCL saved the
index from falling further."
OGDCL rose 1.23 percent to end at 147.50 rupees.
In the currency market, the rupee weakened to
86.12/18 to the dollar from 86.00/06 on Tuesday, amid high
dollar demand from importers.
Dealers said healthy remittances from Pakistanis living
abroad had been supporting the rupee in previous trading
sessions, but cautioned that a widening current account deficit
means the local currency could experience downward pressure in
the days ahead.
Pakistan's current account deficit surged to a provisional
$908 million in September, compared with a deficit of $201
million in the previous month.
The deficit for the July-September quarter was a provisional
$1.209 billion, compared with $597 million in the same period
last year, according to data from the State Bank of Pakistan.
In the money market, overnight rates ended flat at 11.75
percent, and dealers said the market was now looking to the
result of a fortnightly treasury bills auction, in which they
expect a decline in the cut-off yields.
The result is due later in the day.
(Reporting by Sahar Ahmed; Editing by Rebecca Conway)