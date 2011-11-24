KARACHI Nov 24 The Pakistani rupee fell on Thursday, inching closer to its record low, taking cue from regional markets as investors have grown more bearish on most emerging Asian currencies in the last two weeks while Europe's debt crisis deepens.

The rupee ended at 87.64/67 to the dollar, weaker than Wednesday's close of 87.50/55. It hit a record low at 87.92 to the dollar in September.

"There is negative sentiment regionally but also there is some concern about Pakistan's economy as reserves are also falling," said a dealer at a foreign bank.

Pakistan's foreign exchange reserves fell to $16.96 billion in the week ending Nov. 18, after hitting a record $18.31 billion in the week ending July 30.

There was also some concern on the economic front following the International Monetary Fund's (IMF) assessment that outlook for Pakistan's economy for the current year ending June 2012 was "challenging", dealers said.

In a statement on Tuesday, the IMF said that ongoing security concerns were likely to limit capital inflows.[D:nN1E7AL24]

Dealers said the rupee was under pressure despite rising remittances from overseas Pakistanis, which rose to $1.02 billion in October, compared with $855.11 million received in October last year.

The local currency could also experience downward pressure in the days ahead due to a widening current account deficit that stood at a provisional $1.5 billion in the July-Oct period, compared with $541 million in the same period last year.

Stocks ended higher as bargain hunters accumulated shares at lower levels on attractive prices, dealers said.

"After a slump of 300 points in last few trading sessions renewed buying interest was seen in higher dividend yielding stocks which helped the KSE-100 index to recover by 0.8 percent," said Samar Iqbal, a dealer at Topline Securities.

The Karachi Stock Exchange's (KSE) benchmark 100-share index ended 0.82 percent, or 95.43 points, higher at 11,729.40 on turnover of 50.79 million shares.

In the money market, overnight rate ended at its top level of 11.90 percent, amid tight liquidity in the interbank market. (Reporting by Sahar Ahmed)