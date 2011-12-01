(Corrects word in leade)
By Sahar Ahmed
KARACHI Dec 1 The Pakistani rupee
continued to slide for a fourth day on Thursday, because of
higher import payments and a bleak economic outlook, driving the
currency to a record low of 88.80 to the dollar.
"There are (import) payments lined up for the next few days
so it is likely the rupee will remain under pressure", said one
currency dealer.
The rupee continued to drop despite a decision on Wednesday
by the State Bank of Pakistan to keep its key policy rate
unchanged at 12 percent for the next two months.
"A reassessment of (the) latest developments and projections
indicate that macroeconomic risks have somewhat increased during
the last two months," the SBP said on Wednesday in its monetary
policy announcement.
Some analysts had expected a cut of 50 basis points.
A cut in interest rates can spark further currency
depreciation because of higher lending and money supply.
The same dealer expressed concern over the decision.
"The outlook for the economy in the monetary policy
statement also does not help support the rupee."
The rupee ended at 88.73/83 to the dollar, compared
with Wednesday's close of 88.65/75.
The rupee has declined 3.6 percent this year.
In October, Pakistan's consumer price index rose by 11
percent from the same period in 2010, and still shows signs of
inflationary pressure.
There is also concern externally over Pakistan's current
account deficit, which stood at $1.6 billion in the July-Oct
period compared to $541 million between July-Oct in 2010.
Pakistan's foreign exchange reserves fell to $16.88 billion
in the week ending Nov. 25, after hitting a record $18.31
billion in the week ending July 30.
Stocks ended slightly higher in light trading, taking cues
for global markets, with investors buying energy shares
following a rise in international prices.
The Karachi Stock Exchange's (KSE) benchmark 100-share index
ended 0.21 percent, or 24.54 points, higher at 11,557.37
on turnover of just 27.47 million shares.
"An increase in crude oil prices helped oil stocks like
OGDCL (Oil and Gas Development Co Ltd), POL (Pakistan Oilfields)
and PPL (Pakistan Petroleum Ltd)," said Samar Iqbal, a dealer at
Topline Securities Ltd.
OGDCL ended 0.58 percent higher at 154.00 rupees,
POL rose 0.1 percent to 356.61 rupees, and PPL
gained 1.04 percent to end at 174.24 rupees.
In the money market, the overnight rate rose to a high of
11.90 percent, compared with the previous day's close of between
11.50 percent and 11.75 percent, because of scheduled net
outflows of 34 billion rupees ($383.29 million).
($1 = 88.7050 Pakistani rupees)
(Editing by Rebecca Conway)