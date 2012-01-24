KARACHI Jan 24 Pakistani stocks ended lower on Tuesday as investors booked profits after the market closed at a two-month high on the previous day, dealers said.

The KSE's benchmark 100-share index closed down 0.38 percent, or 46.28 points, at 11,991.38 points.

Volume fell to 200 million shares, compared with 230.14 million shares traded on Monday.

"The market took some correction as investors preferred to book profits and (the) index closed below the psychological level of 12,000," said Samar Iqbal, a dealer at Topline Securities Ltd.

"POL (Pakistan Oilfields), OGDCL (Oil and Gas Development Co Ltd) and FFC (Fauji Fertiliser) saw profit-taking by leading institutions."

POL ended 1.91 percent lower at 365 rupees, OGDCL shed 2.03 percent to 150.50 rupees, and FFC closed 2.2 percent lower at 176 rupees.

In the currency market, the rupee ended firmer at 90.17/22 to the dollar, compared with Monday's close of 90.21/26, amid lack of import payments.

The rupee touched a record low of 91.28 to the dollar in intra-day trade this month.

Analysts say concerns about the country's economic health, especially a weakening current account, are adding to pressures on the rupee.

The current account recorded a provisional deficit of $2.154 billion in the first six months of the 2011/12 fiscal year, compared with a surplus of $8 million in the same period last year, according to data from the State Bank of Pakistan.

The deficit is likely to widen further in the coming months because of debt repayments and a lack of external aid.

In the money market, overnight rates ended lower at between 9.10 percent and 10 percent, compared with Monday's close of between 9.75 percent and 10.50 percent, amid increased liquidity in the interbank market. (Reporting by Sahar Ahmed; Editing by Serena Chaudhry)