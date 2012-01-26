KARACHI Jan 26 Pakistani stocks ended lower on Thursday on security concerns after three lawyers were killed the previous day.

Gunmen on motorcycles killed three lawyers in a suspected sectarian attack in Karachi on Wednesday. The three victims were Shi'ite Muslims.

The KSE's benchmark 100-share index closed down 0.55 percent, or 65.83 points, at 11,883.92 points.

Volume fell to 95.53 million shares, compared with 124.85 million shares traded on Wednesday.

"The bearish trend continued in the earnings announcement session at KSE on concerns for sectarian violence in the city," said Ahsan Mehanti, director at Arif Habib Corp.

In the currency market, the rupee ended almost flat at 90.20/25 to the dollar compared with Wednesday's close of 90.18/23.

The rupee touched a record low of 91.28 to the dollar in intra-day trade this month, pressured by concerns about higher payments for oil imports and the country's economic health, especially a weakening current account.

The current account recorded a provisional deficit of $2.154 billion in the first six months of the 2011/12 fiscal year, compared with a surplus of $8 million in the same period last year, according to data from the State Bank of Pakistan.

The deficit is likely to widen further in coming months because of debt repayments and a lack of external aid.

In the money market, overnight rates ended at 11.90 percent, compared with Wednesday's close of 9.10 percent amid lack of liquidity in the interbank market.

There were scheduled inflows of 74 billion rupees ($820.35 million) against outflows of 108 billion rupees ($1.20 billion)on Thursday. ($1 = 90.2050 Pakistani rupees) (Reporting by Sahar Ahmed; Editing by Andrew Callus)