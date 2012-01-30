KARACHI Jan 30 Pakistani shares ended lower on Monday as local investors cashed in on mid-cap stocks after the main index crossed a psychological 12,000 points mark, dealers said.

The Karachi Stock Exchange (KSE) benchmark 100-share index closed down 0.65 percent, or 77.20 points, at 11,883.01 points.

Volume fell to 67.06 million shares, compared with 75.6 million traded on Friday.

"Institutions are booking profits ... There is usually selling once the (KSE) index crosses 12,000 points," said Shuja Rizvi, a dealer at Al-Hoqani Securities.

Fertiliser companies Engro Corp and Fauji Bin Qasim shed 0.5 percent at 116.65 rupees and 4.11 percent at 46.20 rupees respectively. Financial services firm Jahangir Sidiqui fell 5.32 percent to close at 5.34 rupees.

The KSE-index made an intra-day high of 12,000.09 points.

In the currency market, the rupee ended weaker at 90.35/42 to the dollar, compared with Friday's close of 90.22/27, on increased import payments.

The rupee touched a record low of 91.28 to the dollar on Jan. 9, pressured by concerns about higher payments for oil imports and the country's economic health, especially a weakening current account.

The current account recorded a provisional deficit of $2.154 billion in the first six months of the 2011/12 fiscal year, compared with a surplus of $8 million in the same period last year, according to data from the State Bank of Pakistan.

The deficit is likely to widen further in coming months because of debt repayments and a lack of external aid.

In the money market, overnight rates ended flat at 11.90 percent, unchanged from Friday's close, due to a lack of liquidity in the interbank market. (Reporting by Sahar Ahmed; Editing by Serena Chaudhry)