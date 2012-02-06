KARACHI Feb 6 Pakistani shares climbed more than 1.2 percent on Monday to a six-month high as investors accumulated banking shares on hopes of strong corporate results due to be announced in the coming days, dealers said.

The Karachi Stock Exchange (KSE) benchmark 100-share index closed up 1.29 percent, or 154.30 points, at 12,136.92 points, its highest close since Aug. 2, 2011.

Volume rose to 196.3 million shares, compared with 130 million traded on Friday.

"There was a lot of interest in the banking sector today and possible foreign buying as well," said Shuja Rizvi, a dealer at brokers Al-Hoqani Securities Ltd.

Bank Alfalah ended 2.53 percent higher at 12.55 rupees, National Bank of Pakistan rose 4.98 percent to 45.29 rupees, and Silk Bank closed up 12.87 percent at 1.93 rupees.

In the currency market, the rupee ended weaker at 90.50/56 to the dollar, compared with Friday's close of 90.43/48 amid increased import payments, especially of oil.

The rupee touched a record low of 91.28 to the dollar on Jan. 9, pressured by concerns about higher payments for oil imports and the country's economic health, especially a weakening current account.

The current account recorded a provisional deficit of $2.154 billion in the first six months of the 2011/12 fiscal year, compared with a surplus of $8 million in the same period last year, according to data from the State Bank of Pakistan.

The deficit is likely to widen further in coming months because of debt repayments and a lack of external aid.

In the money market, overnight rates ended flat at its top level of 11.90 percent, unchanged from Friday's close, due to a lack of liquidity in the interbank market. (Reporting by Sahar Ahmed; Editing by Serena Chaudhry)