KARACHI Feb 9 Pakistani stocks ended
lower on Thursday as investors booked gains in fertiliser and
oil shares but losses were restricted as bargain hunters
accumulated mid-tier stocks, dealers said.
The Karachi Stock Exchange (KSE) benchmark 100-share index
fell 0.41 percent or 50.01 points, to 12,213.24 points.
The index closed at 12,284.62 points on Tuesday, its highest
close since July 26, 2011.
Volume fell to 139.14 million shares, compared with 243.29
million traded on Wednesday.
"Profit taking in oil and fertiliser stocks pushed the index
50 points down," said Samar Iqbal, a dealer at Topline
Securities Ltd.
Fertiliser shares such as Fatima Fertiliser ended
0.81 percent lower at 22.16 rupees, Engro Corp shed
2.84 percent to close at 121.80 rupees and Pakistan State Oil
closed 4.06 percent lower at 252.69 rupees.
In the currency market, the rupee ended weaker at
90.70/75 to the dollar, compared with Wednesday's close of
90.62/67 because of increased import payments following a rise
in international oil prices.
Global oil prices held near six-month highs above $117 on
Thursday amid worries of further supply disruptions due to
tension in the Middle East.
Dealers said they were also cautious after the International
Monetary Fund advised Pakistan to take immediate steps to tackle
growing budget pressures and raise interest rates to contain
inflation.
The IMF on Monday projected a widening of Pakistan's fiscal
deficit in the 2011/12 fiscal year to 7 percent of gross
domestic product, compared with the government's revised budget
target of 4.7 percent.
The rupee touched a record low of 91.28 to the dollar on
Jan. 9, pressured by worries about higher payments for oil
imports and the country's overall economic health, especially a
weakening current account.
The current account recorded a provisional deficit of $2.154
billion in the first six months of the 2011/12 fiscal year,
compared with a surplus of $8 million in the same period last
year, according to data from the State Bank of Pakistan.
The deficit is likely to widen further in coming months
because of debt repayments and a lack of external aid.
In the money market, overnight rates ended at their top
level of 11.90 percent, unchanged from Wednesday's close because
of scheduled net outflows of 25 billion rupees ($275.77
million).
(Reporting by Sahar Ahmed; Editing by David Cowell)