KARACHI Feb 14 Pakistani stocks ended marginally higher on Tuesday as investors bought middle tier shares but gains were restricted because of political uncertainty after the country's prime minister was indicted for contempt of court on Monday, dealers said.

The Karachi Stock Exchange (KSE) benchmark 100-share index rose 0.10 percent, or 11.85 points, to 12,261.85 points. The index made an intra day high at 12,347.46 points.

Turnover rose to 148.2 million shares, compared with 116 million shares traded on Monday.

"Investors remained cautious on the uncertain political outlook," said Ahsan Mehanti, director at Arif Habib Corp.

Prime Minister Yusuf Raza Gilani was indicted on Monday for refusing to follow a court order to reopen old corruption cases against his party boss, President Asif Ali Zardari.

Gilani, who pleaded not guilty, and his advisers say Zardari has immunity as head of state, but the court remains unconvinced.

Proceedings will start on Feb. 16, when the prosecution will submit its evidence. Gilani has said that if convicted, he will be forced to step down. He could also face up to six months in jail.

Amongst the most active companies, Jahangir Siddiqui ended 0.94 percent higher at 8.55 rupees, Azgard Nine shed 2.19 percent to end at 5.80 rupees, while Cherat Cement closed 3.99 percent higher at 13.30 rupees.

In the currency market, the rupee ended firmer at 90.60/65 to the dollar, compared with Monday's close of 90.80/85 because of lack of import payments but dealers expect the pressure to continue following a rise in international oil prices.

Pakistan's central bank kept its key policy rate flat at 12 percent on Saturday and said "the real challenge is to finance the projected current account deficit."

The current account recorded a provisional deficit of $2.154 billion in the first six months of the 2011/12 fiscal year, compared with a surplus of $8 million in the same period last year, according to data from the State Bank of Pakistan.

The deficit is likely to widen further in coming months because of debt repayments and a lack of external aid.

Dealers said they were also cautious after the International Monetary Fund advised Pakistan to take immediate steps to tackle growing budget pressures and raise interest rates to contain inflation.

The IMF last week projected a widening of Pakistan's fiscal deficit in the 2011/12 fiscal year to 7 percent of gross domestic product, compared with the government's revised budget target of 4.7 percent.

The rupee touched a record low of 91.28 to the dollar on Jan. 9, pressured by worries about higher payments for oil imports and the country's overall economic health, especially a weakening current account.

In the money market, overnight rates ended higher at 11.90 percent, compared with Monday's close of between 10.80 percent and 11.25 percent, amid lack of liquidity in the interbank market. (Reporting by Sahar Ahmed; Editing by Jodie Ginsberg)