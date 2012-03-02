KARACHI, March 2 Higher import payments
following an increase in international oil prices drove the
Pakistani rupee down to 90.98/91.04 to the dollar on Friday,
close to its record low of 91.28 in January, dealers said.
The rupee closed at 90.95/91.00 on Thursday.
"There were a couple of oil payments but generally there is
pressure on the rupee because of rising global oil prices and a
weak current account," said a bank dealer.
International oil prices were trading below $125 a barrel on
Friday but surged 5 percent to an 11-month high a day earlier.
The rupee touched a record low of 91.28 to the dollar in
January, pressured by worries about higher payments for oil
imports and the country's overall economic health.
Islamabad started repaying an $8 billion International
Monetary Fund (IMF) loan last week with a $399 million payment.
The State Bank of Pakistan cautioned last month that
financing the country's projected current account deficit would
be a challenge.
The deficit is expected to widen further in the coming
months because of debt repayments and a lack of external aid.
The current account recorded a provisional deficit of $2.633
billion in the first seven months of the 2011/12 fiscal year,
compared with a deficit of $96 million in the same period last
year, according to data from the State Bank of Pakistan.
Dealers said they were also cautious after the IMF advised
Pakistan to take immediate steps to tackle growing budget
pressures and raise interest rates to contain inflation.
The central bank kept the key policy rate flat at 12 percent
for the next two months in its monetary policy announcement in
February.
The IMF in February projected a widening of Pakistan's
budget deficit in the 2011/12 fiscal year to 7 percent of gross
domestic product, compared with the government's revised budget
target of 4.7 percent.
Pakistani stocks, led by the cement sector, ended at its
highest close since June 2008, dealers said.
The Karachi Stock Exchange (KSE) benchmark 100-share
index ended 1.14 percent, or 147.59 points, higher at 13,088.97
points.
Turnover rose to 253 million shares, compared with 118
million shares traded on Thursday.
In the money market, overnight rates were unchanged at its
top level of 11.90 percent amid increased liquidity in the
interbank market.
