ISLAMABAD May 10 Local fertilzer companies'
shares fell on Thursday, dragging Pakistani stocks down with
them, after firms lowered the price of urea fertilizer, dealers
said.
The Karachi Stock Exchange (KSE) benchmark 100-share index
ended 1.32 percent, or 193.4 points, lower at 14,420.19 with a
volume of 232.5 million, compared to Wednesday's close of
14,613.59.
"Urea price reduction by local fertilizer companies, coupled
with institutional selling, triggered across-the-board selling,"
said Samar Iqbal, a dealer at Topline Securities.
"Fertilizer stocks ... fell after news of the urea price
decline."
The Fauji Fertilizer Company dropped 3.4 percent
to 122 Pakistani rupees, the Fatima Fertilizer Company
fell 3.01 percent to 26.08 rupees, and Engro Corp
ended 4.43 percent lower at 113.66 rupees.
In the currency market, the Pakistani rupee ended almost
flat at 90.85/89 to the dollar, compared to Wednesday's close of
90.80/85.
The rupee has been supported by remittances, which rose
20.23 percent to $10.877 billion in the first 10 months of the
2011/12 fiscal year, compared with $9.046 billion in the same
period last year.
In April, remittances totaled $1.141 billion.
Overnight rates in the money market ended at 11.90 percent,
up from Wednesday's close of 9.10 percent because of decreased
liquidity in the market.
(Reporting by Qasim Nauman; Editing by Chris Allbritton)