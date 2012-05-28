ISLAMABAD May 28 The Karachi Stock Exchange
closed up on Monday, with buying in the cement and
fertiliser sectors helping the market close above 14,000 points,
dealers said.
The KSE's benchmark 100-share index ended 0.76 percent, or
106.45 points, higher at 14,031.51 points on volume of 119.69
million shares, compared with Friday's close of 13,925.06.
"Led by institutional buying in cement and fertiliser
stocks, the market rallied to close above the 14,000-points
mark," said Samar Iqbal, a dealer at Topline Securities.
Fatima Fertilizer closed 2.94 percent higher at
24.85 Pakistani rupees, Fauji Fertilizer ended 2.15
percent higher at 112.5 rupees, and Fauji Fertilizer Bin Qasim
rose 3.95 percent to 41.6 rupees.
In the cement sector, D.G. Khan Cement closed 2.29
percent higher at 43.75 rupees, and Attock Cement
ended 1.88 percent higher at 79.5 rupees.
The Pakistani rupee extended its recent sequence of marking
record lows versus the U.S. dollar, closing on Monday at
92.14/19 to the dollar, compared with 91.70/75 on Friday.
"The pressure we saw last week on the rupee because of
increased import payments was sustained on Monday, but we expect
the pressure to reduce tomorrow," said currency trader Abdul
Basit.
Overnight rates in the money market ended marginally lower
at 10.75 percent, down from Friday's close of 11 percent, as a
result of a slight increase in liquidity in the interbank
market.
