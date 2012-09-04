Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
KARACHI, Sept 4 Pakistani stocks closed lower on Tuesday as investors booked profits after stocks closed at a 4-year high on Monday.
The Karachi Stock Exchange (KSE) benchmark 100-share index closed 0.26 percent, or 40.36 points, lower at 15,388.13, on total volume of 180.46 million shares.
"Overall market remained under selling pressure as investors opted to book profit after the healthy market rally in last few trading sessions", said Samar Iqbal, a dealer at Topline Securities.
In the currency market, the Pakistani rupee ended slightly weaker at 94.76/94.81 to the dollar, compared to Monday's close of 94.64/94.69.
Overnight rates in the money market ended steady at 8.00 percent. (Reporting By Aisha Chowdhry)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)