(Updates with rupee close, adds stocks, o/n rates)
By Sahar Ahmed
KARACHI Nov 29 Import payments, weak
global sentiment over currencies and concern over Pakistan's
economy continued to hammer the Pakistani rupee on Tuesday,
which continued its slide and hit a record low of 88.28 to the
dollar.
The rupee ended at 88.25/30, compared with
Monday's close of 88.02/07.
However dealers said the rupee traded at 88.36 in the
one-day forward market (TOM).
"There are a few payments but the sentiment is very weak
about the global economy, and Pakistan's economy as well," said
a dealer at a bank.
According to a poll conducted by Reuters last week,
investors grew more bearish on most emerging Asian currencies in
the last two weeks, as Europe's debt crisis deepened.
The rupee has lost 3.02 percent this year.
Pakistan's foreign exchange reserves fell to $16.96 billion
in the week ending Nov. 18, after hitting a record $18.31
billion in the week ending July 30.
There was also some concern following an assessment by
the International Monetary Fund (IMF) that Pakistan's economic
outlook for the fiscal year ending June 2012 was "challenging",
dealers said.
In a statement last week, the IMF said that ongoing
security concerns were likely to limit capital
inflows.[D:nN1E7AL24]
Dealers said the rupee was under pressure despite
increasing remittances from overseas Pakistanis, which rose to
$1.02 billion in October, compared with $855.11 million in
October 2010.
The local currency could also experience downward
pressure in the days ahead due to a widening current account
deficit, which stood at a provisional $1.5 billion in the
July-Oct period, compared with $541 million in the same period
last year.
Pakistan's monetary policy is due to be announced on
Wednesday, and analysts are expecting a cut of 50 basis points
in the key policy rate, a move which may weaken the rupee.
Stocks ended almost flat but intra day losses were
recovered as investors bought heavyweight Oil and Gas
Development Co Ltd (OGDCL) at lower levels, dealers
said.
"The market closed marginally up, mainly supported by
heavyweight OGDCL," said Samar Iqbal, a dealer at Topline
Securities Ltd.
The Karachi Stock Exchange's (KSE) benchmark 100-share
index ended 0.11 percent, or 12.79 points, higher at
11,506.94 on turnover of 37.38 million shares.
OGDCL ended 0.81 percent at 153 rupees.
In the money market, the overnight rate ended at its
top level of 11.90 percent, amid tight liquidity in the
interbank market.