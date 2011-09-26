KARACHI, Sept 26 Pakistani stocks fell 3.6 percent in early trade on Monday following worsening relations between Islamabad and Washington, dealers said.

The KSE benchmark 100-share index fell 3.6 percent or 418.40 points to end at 11,188.46 on turnover of 28.27 million shares by 10:39 a.m. (0540 GMT).

"It's a combination of the worsening relations between Pakistan and the U.S. along with the global sell-off in the equity and commodity markets, but more so due to the first reason," said Mohammed Sohail, chief executive at Topline Securities Ltd.

Pakistan's military will not take action against a militant group Washington blames for an attack against its embassy in Kabul, despite mounting American pressure to do so, a Pakistani newspaper reported on Monday.

Pakistan's army chief General Ashfaq Kayani met with his top commanders on Sunday in a "special" meeting to discuss the security situation, the military said, as the war of words with the United States escalated. (Reporting by Sahar Ahmed; Editing by Chris Allbritton)