KARACHI, Sept 26 Pakistani stocks fell 3.6
percent in early trade on Monday following worsening relations
between Islamabad and Washington, dealers said.
The KSE benchmark 100-share index fell 3.6 percent or
418.40 points to end at 11,188.46 on turnover of 28.27 million
shares by 10:39 a.m. (0540 GMT).
"It's a combination of the worsening relations between
Pakistan and the U.S. along with the global sell-off in the
equity and commodity markets, but more so due to the first
reason," said Mohammed Sohail, chief executive at Topline
Securities Ltd.
Pakistan's military will not take action against a militant
group Washington blames for an attack against its embassy in
Kabul, despite mounting American pressure to do so, a Pakistani
newspaper reported on Monday.
Pakistan's army chief General Ashfaq Kayani met with his top
commanders on Sunday in a "special" meeting to discuss the
security situation, the military said, as the war of words with
the United States escalated.
