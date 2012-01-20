KARACHI Jan 20 Pakistani stocks rose nearly 3 percent on Friday on the back of an expected visit by the country's finance minister to discuss outstanding issues such as a capital gains tax, dealers said.

Finance Minister Abdul Hafeez Shaikh is due to visit the Karachi Stock Exchange on Saturday.

The Karachi Stock Exchange's benchmark 100-share index was trading 2.84 percent, or 327.34 points, higher at 11,842.93 on turnover of 127.75 million shares at 3:12 p.m. (1012 GMT).

"We are hopeful that the finance minister will present a long-awaited package which will be beneficial for the market," said Shuja Rizvi, a dealer at brokers Al-Hoqani Securities Ltd.

The market closes at 4:30 p.m. (1130 GMT) on Friday. (Reporting by Sahar Ahmed; Editing by Serena Chaudhry)