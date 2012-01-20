BRIEF-Jordan's Islamic Insurance posts FY profit
* FY net profit after tax 1.9 million dinars versus 1.8 million dinars year ago Source: (http://bit.ly/2kW4Ezn) Further company coverage:
KARACHI Jan 20 Pakistani stocks rose nearly 3 percent on Friday on the back of an expected visit by the country's finance minister to discuss outstanding issues such as a capital gains tax, dealers said.
Finance Minister Abdul Hafeez Shaikh is due to visit the Karachi Stock Exchange on Saturday.
The Karachi Stock Exchange's benchmark 100-share index was trading 2.84 percent, or 327.34 points, higher at 11,842.93 on turnover of 127.75 million shares at 3:12 p.m. (1012 GMT).
"We are hopeful that the finance minister will present a long-awaited package which will be beneficial for the market," said Shuja Rizvi, a dealer at brokers Al-Hoqani Securities Ltd.
The market closes at 4:30 p.m. (1130 GMT) on Friday. (Reporting by Sahar Ahmed; Editing by Serena Chaudhry)
* FY net profit 597.8 million pounds versus 665 million pounds year ago
* Board recommends 12 percent cash dividend for 2016 Source: (http://bit.ly/2l71N8F) Further company coverage: