KARACHI Jan 20 Pakistani stocks ended on a two-month high on Friday ahead of an expected visit by the country's finance minister to discuss outstanding issues such as a capital gains tax, dealers said.

The KSE's benchmark 100-share index closed up 2.25 percent, or 259.09 points, at 11,774.68, its highest close since Nov. 21.

Volume rose to 178.42 million shares, compared with 92.47 million shares traded on Thursday.

"We are hopeful that the finance minister will present a long-awaited package which will be beneficial for the market," said Shuja Rizvi, a dealer at brokers Al-Hoqani Securities Ltd.

Finance Minister Abdul Hafeez Shaikh is due to visit the Karachi Stock Exchange on Saturday.

In the currency market, the rupee ended weaker at 90.18/23 to the dollar, compared to Thursday's close of 90.00/10, because of an increase in import payments.

The rupee fell to a record low of 91.28 to the dollar in intra-day trade last week.

Analysts say concerns about the country's economic health, especially a weakening current account, are adding to pressure on the rupee.

The current account recorded a provisional deficit of $2.154 billion in the first six months of the 2011/12 fiscal year, compared with a surplus of $8 million in the same period last year, according to data from the State Bank of Pakistan.

The deficit is likely to widen further in the coming months because of debt repayments and a lack of external aid.

In the money market, overnight rates ended lower at between 11 percent and 11.15 percent, compared with the previous day's close of 11.90 percent amid increased liquidity in the interbank market. (Reporting by Sahar Ahmed; Editing by Serena Chaudhry and Helen Massy-Beresford)