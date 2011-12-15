* Downgrades will not necessarily trigger sales
* Communication with clients, in-house research seen key
By Lionel Laurent and Sinead Cruise
PARIS/LONDON, Dec 15 In a world where the
United States no longer has a AAA and big economies like France
and Germany risk losing theirs, investors are increasingly
relying as much on their own judgement of top-bracket
creditworthiness as on the opinions of ratings agencies.
While two of the largest agencies, Moody's and Standard &
Poor's, have been criticised by governments and banks for recent
downgrades and threats of ratings cuts, investors say loss of
the cherished AAA no longer means an instant "sell".
Critics fear the credit ratings industry is at risk of
making rash calls as it fights to restore its credibility after
grave mistakes in evaluating billions of dollars of subprime
mortgage debt in the run-up to the 2008 financial crisis.
Once the first port of call for funds assembling new
portfolios, managers are increasingly sidelining agencies in
favour of their own research and are consulting clients to
decide if they remain comfortable holding an investment, whether
it comes with the top rating or not.
"More and more we are having conversations with clients, as
opposed to selling something instantly that falls below that
criteria," said Jennifer Gillespie, head of money market funds
at Legal & General Investment Management, which runs around 15
around billion pounds ($23.4 billion) of assets in cash and
liquidity strategies.
"You cannot be so black and white because the average credit
rating of money-market instruments is not AA or AA-plus, it is
getting closer to A," she said.
Speculation that France faces an imminent downgrade of its
AAA rating reached fever-pitch on Wednesday, prompting a sharp
late-day drop in the share price of French banks including
Societe Generale and Credit Agricole.
Policymakers have also stepped up efforts to lessen the
impact of the ratings agencies, with Bank of France head
Christian Noyer saying on Thursday that their arguments were
more "political" than "economic" and a French downgrade would
not be justified.
Last week, Standard & Poor's put the euro zone's remaining
six AAA-rated governments on watch for a possible downgrade and
said the AAA rating of the 27-nation European Union was also
under review.
PERCEIVED IRRELEVANCE
In Europe's financial sector, where bank ratings are on a
downward slide as credit markets shun eurozone risk, the label
awarded to each bank has become even less influential thanks to
pledges of financial support from the European Central Bank.
With banks of all stripes now expected to tap the ECB's
unprecedented three-year funding facility, investors say
credit-rating downgrades have even less relevance because banks
can now bypass the bond market entirely, in stark contrast to
times where their credit label was crucial to their access to
capital.
"If banks are no longer planning to issue bonds on the
market for a long period of time, credit-rating downgrades have
no impact," said Yannick Naud, portfolio manager at Glendevon
King Asset Management.
While a strong rating still carries weight when it comes to
attracting corporate clients or signing a derivatives contract,
the fact is that even large and strongly rated European banks
like BNP Paribas have already had to turn to the ECB
for some funding and are expected to continue to do so in 2012.
"Banks are being offered 'open bar' for periods of up to 36
months," said Francois Chaulet, fund manager at Montsegur
Finance. "Clearly the banks are going to fall over themselves to
get as much as possible."
This helps explain why some French bank shares actually
ended the day higher on Friday, up by almost 3 percent, after
Moody's downgraded BNP Paribas, Societe Generale
and Credit Agricole, citing the eurozone
debt crisis' impact on bank funding markets.
"There's extreme support from the ECB," said a London-based
analyst. "These downgrades are much less relevant than before."
The perceived irrelevance of credit ratings also comes at a
time of volatility and uncertainty for sovereign capital
markets.
Some sovereigns like France seem to have accepted the
imminent loss of their AAA rating, while others like the
Netherlands have promised to take extra austerity measures to
preserve it, Glendevon King's Naud said, pointing to a lack of
co-ordination in restoring investor confidence in Europe.
But for some investors, confidence in their own abilities to
pick worthwhile investments is far greater than the influence
the agencies now exert on their strategies.
"Generally, we don't look at what they say they are just
irrelevant to how we invest," Tamara Burnell, head of Financial
Institutions and Sovereign Research at 194 billion pound fund
firm M&G.
"We have invested the resources to ensure that we do not
need to rely on anyone's external analysis. That is what our
clients pay us for...it would be completely wrong of us to
abdicate that responsibility," she said.
($1 = 0.6402 British pounds)
(Reporting By Lionel Laurent and Sinead Cruise; Editing by
Erica Billingham)