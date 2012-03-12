* Results to be released after markets close
* Include extensive bank-specific information
* Shows income, loan deterioration in stress conditions
By Dave Clarke
March 12 The Federal Reserve will release
on Thursday the results of its latest round of stress tests on
19 large U.S. banks, the regulator said on Monday.
The test will gauge the ability of banks to withstand a
financial shock that includes unemployment hitting 13 percent
and a 21 percent drop in housing prices.
The Fed first used stress tests in 2009 to calm markets
worried about the balance sheets of banks during the financial
crisis and began a regime of annual stress, or capital, tests in
2011.
According to disclosure templates revealed on Monday, the
bank-by-bank financial information this year will be the most
extensive yet and will include information that could be prized
by investors and financial analysts, such as stress scenario
estimates of pre-tax income, total assets and loan-loss
provisions.
The Fed will also show how well capital positions hold up
under the test conditions, as well as the deterioration in
several loan categories, including credit cards and home loans.
The results will be released after markets close on
Thursday.
Six of the largest U.S. banks are receiving added scrutiny
that includes a test on how well they would respond to market
conditions similar to the second half of 2008 after Lehman
Brothers failed.
This scenario includes strains related to the current
European sovereign debt woes, with a particular focus on banks'
counterparty risks, the Fed said in a release.
The banks subject to this added scrutiny have large trading
operations that separate them from their peers.
These banks are Goldman Sachs Group Inc, Morgan
Stanley, Bank of America Corp, Citigroup Inc
, JPMorgan Chase & Co and Wells Fargo and Co
.
The results are highly anticipated by banks because they
will determine whether the institutions can boost stock dividend
payments and buy back shares.
Among the banks most closely watched by investors and
analysts is Citigroup, which relied heavily on government
support during the crisis, to see whether it will be allowed to
boost its penny-per-share quarterly dividend. [ID: nL2E8E6CAC]
The Fed, led by Governor Daniel Tarullo, has put an
increasing amount of emphasis since the financial crisis on
pushing big banks to beef up their capital positions, or how
much they are funded through equity as opposed to debt, to make
the financial sector more stable.
"The Federal Reserve expects large, complex bank holding
companies to hold sufficient capital to maintain access to
funding, to continue to serve as credit intermediaries, to meet
their obligations to creditors and counterparties, and to
continue operations, even under adverse economic conditions,"
the Fed said in a release.
Banks have complained that new capital standards are too
tough and will cause lending to dry up.
Wall Street critics have dismissed these complaints as
vastly overstated and contend regulators should go even further.
The test results and the size of dividend boosts the Fed
allows will indicate how much each side of the debate is
influencing regulators.
The goal of the tests is to determine whether large banks
can weather a dramatic economic downturn, as well as to see how
far along the institutions are to meeting the new international
capital rules known as Basel III.
The Fed released the parameters of the tests in November and
banks had to submit information to regulators by Jan. 9,
including on whether and by how much they would like to increase
their dividends.
Banking groups have complained that the Fed is going to
release too much specific data about each institution, which
could give away competitive information.
The documents released on Monday show the Fed has mostly
rejected these arguments and will provide more details than were
released in 2009. The Fed did not release any bank specific
results last year.
(Reporting By Dave Clarke in Nashville, Tenn. and David Henry
in New York; editing by Andre Grenon)