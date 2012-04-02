PRESS DIGEST- Canada- Feb 23
Feb 23 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
WASHINGTON, April 2 Banco Espirito Santo SA will pay nearly $1 million to settle allegations the bank failed to properly register with U.S. banking regulators for business activities it carried out in the United States.
The agreement, with the Federal Reserve, said the Portuguese bank used its U.S. subsidiary, Espírito Santo e Comercial de Lisboa Inc, to conduct money transfers, distribute credit cards and meet with private banking clients without getting the proper approval from the Fed, which oversees foreign banks operating in the United States.
The bank agreed pay a fine of $975,000 and to take steps to clean up the problems identified by regulators, the Fed said in a release on Monday.
The bank recently settled with other U.S. regulators over similar allegations.
In October, the bank agreed to pay nearly $7 million to settle U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission allegations that it violated U.S. laws by failing to register as a broker-dealer or an investment adviser.
The SEC said the bank offered brokerage services between 2004 and 2009 to about 3,800 U.S. resident customers and clients, many of them Portuguese immigrants.
Also in October the bank agreed to pay the New York State Attorney General's office a $975,000 penalty for failing to register under the state's Martin Act. (Reporting By Dave Clarke; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)
Feb 23 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
LONDON, Feb 23 European shares edged up to near a 14-month high on Thursday, supported by a rally in Barclays and Dialog.
Feb 22 An online commercial released by Nike this week that showed Arab women fencing, boxing and spinning on ice-skates has stirred controversy over its attempt to smash stereotypes about women leading home-bound lives in the conservative region.