* Bill seeks to halt insider trading in Congress
* Issue has flared up after "60 Minutes" report
By Dave Clarke
WASHINGTON, Nov 17 A U.S. House of
Representatives panel will hold a hearing early next month on
legislation aimed at preventing members of Congress from making
investments based on insider knowledge.
The issue flared up following a Nov. 13 report by CBS' "60
Minutes" questioning whether some members of Congress have used
what they learned from their privileged posts to make lucrative
investments.
The report was based on a book, "Throw Them All Out," by
Peter Schweizer who is a fellow at the conservative Hudson
Institution.
The House Financial Services hearing is scheduled for Dec.
6.
Members featured in the report, including Speaker John
Boehner and House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi, have denied any
wrongdoing and their staffs have circulated analyses of their
investments by ethics watchdogs to back up their rebuttals.
The issue, however, has gained political momentum and
legislation seeking to clamp down on any possibility of insider
trading by members of Congress was introduced this week.
The bill is called the Stop Trading on Congressional
Knowledge (STOCK) Act of 2011.
Supporters of the bill argue there is little legal
restraint on what they deem congressional insider trading.
The bills would prevent members of Congress, their staffs
or anyone who works in the executive branch from making
investment decisions based on nonpublic information they gather
on the job.
House Financial Services Chairman Spencer Bachus was also
featured in the "60 Minutes" report and in the book, which
allege he made investments during the 2007-2009 financial
crisis while he had access to briefings and information that
was not public.
On Wednesday, Bachus strongly denied the charge, including
one that he made investments betting General Electric Co's
(GE.N) stock would go down.
"The book is absolutely false and factually incorrect," he
said in a letter to the book's publisher.
In announcing the hearing, Bachus pushed back against the
idea that members of Congress have no legal restraint on the
investments they can make.
"Existing law clearly prohibits insider trading by members
of Congress," he said in a release. "However, the American
public deserves for there to be no question or equivocation
concerning members of Congress or any citizen being exempted
from laws prohibiting insider trading."
On Wednesday, the committee's lead Democrat, Barney Frank,
urged Bachus to act on the bill, saying he should have done so
when he was chairman in recent years.
(Reporting by Dave Clarke; editing by Andre Grenon)