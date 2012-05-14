WASHINGTON May 14 U.S banking regulators released guidance on Monday that banks with more than $10 billion in assets should follow when conducting stress tests to identify weaknesses in their operations and on their balance sheets.

The guidance focuses on five principles, including making sure all risks facing an institution are captured by the tests and that the results are clear and can be used to take specific steps should problems be discovered.

The guidance is separate from stress testing rules mandated by the 2010 Dodd-Frank financial oversight law, which lays out testing requirements for banks with more than $10 billion in assets and those with more than $50 billion in assets. These rules have yet to be finalized. (Reporting By Dave Clarke; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)