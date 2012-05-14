* Guidance applies to banks with more than $10 bln in assets
* Is separate from tests required by Dodd-Frank
* Does not apply to community banks
By Dave Clarke
WASHINGTON, May 14 U.S. banking regulators
released guidance that banks with more than $10 billion in
assets should follow when conducting internal s t ress tests to
identify weaknesses in their operations and on their balance
sheets.
The guidance issued on Monday focuses on five principles,
including making sure all risks facing an institution are
captured by the tests and that the results are clear and can be
used to take specific steps should problems be discovered.
The guidance is separate from the stress tests required by
the 2010 Dodd-Frank financial oversight law as well as one
administered by the Federal Reserve to determine if large banks
have enough capital to withstand financial and economic shocks.
The Fed's capital test is also used by the central bank to
determine whether large banks can increase dividends or buy back
some of their stock. The results of this year's test were
released in March.
Banking agencies said the guidance released on Monday is
intended to ensure that banks incorporate all the different
tests into their overall risk management strategies.
"The 2007-2009 financial crisis further underscored the need
for banking organizations to incorporate stress testing into
their risk management, as banking organizations unprepared for
stressful events and circumstances can suffer acute threats to
their financial condition and viability," the banking agencies
said in a release.
The guidance was issued by the Fed, the Office of the
Comptroller of the Currency and the Federal Deposit Insurance
Corp.
Banks have grumbled about the multiple testing requirements
they face. Regulators have said, however, they plan to
coordinate all of the different stress tests and make sure they
are consistent with one another.
Community banks have raised concerns that the stress tests
will eventually apply to them and would prove costly and
unnecessary given the simplicity of their operations when
compared to their larger rivals.
To allay this fear, regulators issued a statement on Monday
stating the stress testing guidance does not apply to small
banks.
