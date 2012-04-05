* ABA: loan delinquencies fell in 11 categories it tracks
* Group says overall delinquency levels still high
* Increased gasoline prices could boost delinquency rates -
ABA
WASHINGTON, April 5 Timely repayments improved
on all 11 of the consumer loan categories tracked by the
American Bankers Association in the final quarter of last year,
the first time that has happened since 2004, according to the
organization's chief economist.
The ABA said delinquency rates still remain high as the
economy slowly recovers but the fourth quarter showed a marked
improvement from the prior quarter in consumers' ability to make
payments on auto loans, credit cards and other debts.
"The good news is that fewer people are losing their jobs
and more people are becoming re-employed," ABA's James Chessen
said in a statement on Thursday. "Those two factors combined
means more people are better positioned to meet their debt
obligations."
The ABA tracks late payments for bank-provided credit cards,
auto loans, home equity lines of credit, and other consumer
loans.
It does not, however, track delinquency rates for
traditional mortgage payments.
The broad delinquency category that tracks eight types of
loans fell to 2.49 percent from 2.59 percent.
That is the lowest level since 2008, the group said.
Delinquencies on payments for credit cards provided by a
bank fell to 3.17 percent from 3.25 percent.
The ABA defines delinquency as a payment that is 30 days or
more overdue.
The report said housing-related loans are not improving as
much as other categories.
The delinquency rate for home equity loans fell to 4.08
percent from 4.12 percent.
Chessen said he expects delinquencies overall will continue
to fall but not at the same rate as in the fourth quarter.
The recent spike in gasoline prices poses the biggest
challenge, he said, as prices have risen 71 cents per gallon
since mid-December.
"That's $70 billion that could have gone towards other kinds
of spending or to pay down debt," he said.
(Reporting By Dave Clarke; Editing by Tim Dobbyn)