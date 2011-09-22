* CME grain position limits could be raised 23-85 pct

* Draft rule could still be tweaked before Oct 4 meeting

Sept 22 The Commodity Futures Trading Commission is set to approve the CME Group's (CME.O) petition to increase grain position limits by as much as 85 percent in a final draft rule for controversial curbs on trading.

A Sept. 19 draft of CFTC's final rule on higher position limits obtained by Reuters says "the Commission has determined to adopt the position limit levels proposed by the CME Group."

A vote on the rule is tentatively slated for Oct. 4. If passed, it could take effect about 60 days later.

CME in April 2010 proposed an increase in trade limits for its agricultural contracts -- limit levels which had been in place for years -- given a surge in trading volume and open interest. But CFTC's broader plan to apply limits on all commodity futures contracts complicated the application.

The move backs arguments to raise limits given the influx of Wall Street money into commodities in recent years, keeping them in line with newly proposed limits for other commodities, like the energies -- while rejecting worries by farm groups and commercial users like bakeries that hedging will become too hazardous and expensive.

Agricultural markets have long been subject to the kind of federal position caps that up to now have not been applied to energy and metals markets. The rules governing how those margins are applied will be superseded by the new rules 60 days after the CFTC defines the word "swap."

The new set of rules, among other things, differs from existing policy on agricultural contracts because it includes swaps positions, tightens hedging exemptions and allows for more regular adjustment in margins based on open interest, rather than based on an exchange's specific requests.

The 238-page document could still be subject to change, especially as the five-member commission and its staff have been divided on how to craft the rule.

The rulemaking is part of a broader push by the agency to overhaul the $600 trillion over-the-counter swaps market under the sweeping Dodd-Frank financial law enacted in July 2010.

The final rule maintains the Dodd-Frank Wall Street overhaul requiring commodity position limits -- caps on the amount of contracts any one trader holds to prevent excessive speculation -- but the jump in grain limits was bigger than many U.S. ag groups expected.

Limits will rise by some 23 to 85 percent from current levels for grain futures and options contracts, based on combined holdings for each trader in all futures deliveries.

Position limits will be raised in tandem for Kansas City Board of Trade and the Minneapolis Grain Exchange wheat contracts, to continue CFTC's aim of "parity" for those markets with the leading CME contract. (Reporting by Christine Stebbins)