WASHINGTON Nov 15 The U.S. Federal Reserve on Friday said it does not object to a revised capital plan for Ally Financial for 2013, after it rejected the firm's initial proposal earlier this year.

In March, the Fed turned down a proposed capital plan which was part of the stress testing regime to weigh how financial firms would weather a crisis.

Regulators can prevent a bank from buying back shares or paying dividends if they think those steps would pose risks to the firm's stability or if they take issue with the bank's capital planning process.

Ally, the former General Motors lending arm, was required to submit a new plan for Fed approval.

Regulators had already announced approval of a revised capital plan from BB&T Corp, after the Fed initially rejected that bank's plan as well.