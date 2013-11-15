WASHINGTON Nov 15 The U.S. Federal Reserve on
Friday said it does not object to a revised capital plan for
Ally Financial for 2013, after it rejected the firm's initial
proposal earlier this year.
In March, the Fed turned down a proposed capital plan which
was part of the stress testing regime to weigh how financial
firms would weather a crisis.
Regulators can prevent a bank from buying back shares or
paying dividends if they think those steps would pose risks to
the firm's stability or if they take issue with the bank's
capital planning process.
Ally, the former General Motors lending arm, was
required to submit a new plan for Fed approval.
Regulators had already announced approval of a revised
capital plan from BB&T Corp, after the Fed initially
rejected that bank's plan as well.