WASHINGTON Jan 24 Five U.S. senators slammed a
government report that raised red flags about risks posed by
asset management firms in a letter to Treasury Secretary Jack
Lew that was dated Thursday.
The bipartisan group said the September study
mischaracterized the asset management industry and in some
places relied on faulty information, and that the report could
threaten the credibility of the Treasury Department unit that
published it.
The Office of Financial Research (OFR), which was
established by the 2010 Dodd-Frank law, said in the report that
asset managers such as BlackRock and Fidelity could pose
a systemic threat to markets by borrowing to boost returns or
all crowding into the same assets at once.
The study was requested by the Financial Stability Oversight
Council (FSOC), which could subject asset managers to much
tougher regulation if it decides their failure could destabilize
the U.S. financial system.
But the report is hugely controversial.
"We strongly urge the FSOC and other governing bodies not to
base any policy or regulation actions grounded on the
information in the OFR study," the bipartisan group of senators
wrote in the letter, which was reviewed by Reuters.
"Furthermore, we are concerned that the OFR study could
potentially compromise the credibility of the OFR and, by
extension, the FSOC," they said.
The Thursday letter comes roughly one week before Richard
Berner, the research office's director, plans to testify before
a Senate Banking subcommittee.
At that hearing, he is likely he field questions from
lawmakers about the report's conclusions.
The group behind Thursday's letter included Democrats Claire
McCaskill of Missouri and Thomas Carper of Delaware, and
Republicans Mark Kirk of Illinois, Patrick Toomey of
Pennsylvania and Jerry Moran of Kansas.
A Treasury spokesman said the department had not officially
received a copy of the letter. But he defended the report and
how the study was handled.
"The OFR consulted with FSOC member agencies and market
participants and throughout the report was transparent about its
data sources," the spokesman said.
The OFR and the stability council were established as part
of sweeping reforms in response to the worst financial crisis in
decades. Lawmakers believed that during the 2007-2009 crisis,
regulators did not have sufficient data or authority over
nonbank financial firms to prevent the meltdown.
The research office was charged with improving data
collection and analysis about the financial system. The
stability council, which uses the OFR's research, identifies
firms it believes are "too big to fail" and designates them for
tougher regulation similar to the way big banks are overseen.
The FSOC has already designated insurers American
International Group and Prudential Financial, as
well as General Electric's financial services unit, for
higher capital and liquidity requirements.
Asset managers have maintained that they are not too big to
fail and should not be regulated like banks. Some have even
called for the OFR to withdraw its report.
The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, which oversees
asset managers, asked for public feedback on the study, a sign
that it disagreed with the OFR's findings.
The OFR did the research with little input from the SEC and,
as a new agency, has struggled to obtain data it needs in some
cases, Reuters has reported.
The senators said they support the effort to determine which
financial firms pose threats to markets, but they said the OFR
study was flawed.
"The OFR study mischaracterizes the asset management
industry and the risks asset managers pose, makes speculative
assertions with little or no empirical evidence, and, in some
places, predicates claims on misused or faulty information,"
they wrote.