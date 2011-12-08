* Former regulator Bair: Volcker rule need rethinking

* Says Volcker prop trade ban too vague and complex

* Comment period on Volcker rule draft closes Jan. 13

WASHINGTON, Dec 7 Sheila Bair, an influential former U.S. bank regulator, on Wednesday called the Volcker rule proposal overly complex and said policymakers should consider scrapping their draft.

"Regulators should think hard about starting over again with a simple rule based on the underlying economics of the transaction," said Bair, who served as chairman of the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation until July.

The Volcker rule, tucked into last year's Dodd-Frank financial oversight law, aims to prevent banks that receive government backstops like deposit insurance from making risky, proprietary trades with their own funds.

It also limits banks' investments in hedge funds or private equity funds.

The rule was named after former Federal Reserve Chairman Paul Volcker, who championed the reform.

The regulators' first draft of the rule, released in October, has drawn criticism from consumer groups demanding stricter trading bans and banking lobby groups seeking more clarity and deeper carve-outs.

Bair echoed both criticisms, saying she feared the "extraordinarily complex" rule does not exempt the right practices.

It "tries too hard to slice and dice these exceptions in a way that could arguably permit high risk proprietary trading in an insured bank while restricting legitimate market making activities in securities affiliates."

The current proposal contains exemptions to the ban for trades done to make markets for customers and for those trades used to hedge against certain risks.

Bair was appointed by President George W. Bush to head the agency in 2006. She is known for her tough talk against Wall Street excess, and clashes with other regulators during the financial crisis of 2007-2009.

She spoke at a Senate Banking subcommittee hearing, which met to examine Dodd-Frank regulatory reforms.

Financial regulators are seeking public comment on their Volcker rule draft through Jan. 13, after which they will craft a final version. (Reporting by Alexandra Alper in Washington; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)