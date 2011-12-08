* Former regulator Bair: Volcker rule need rethinking
* Says Volcker prop trade ban too vague and complex
* Comment period on Volcker rule draft closes Jan. 13
WASHINGTON, Dec 7 Sheila Bair, an influential
former U.S. bank regulator, on Wednesday called the Volcker
rule proposal overly complex and said policymakers should
consider scrapping their draft.
"Regulators should think hard about starting over again
with a simple rule based on the underlying economics of the
transaction," said Bair, who served as chairman of the Federal
Deposit Insurance Corporation until July.
The Volcker rule, tucked into last year's Dodd-Frank
financial oversight law, aims to prevent banks that receive
government backstops like deposit insurance from making risky,
proprietary trades with their own funds.
It also limits banks' investments in hedge funds or private
equity funds.
The rule was named after former Federal Reserve Chairman
Paul Volcker, who championed the reform.
The regulators' first draft of the rule, released in
October, has drawn criticism from consumer groups demanding
stricter trading bans and banking lobby groups seeking more
clarity and deeper carve-outs.
Bair echoed both criticisms, saying she feared the
"extraordinarily complex" rule does not exempt the right
practices.
It "tries too hard to slice and dice these exceptions in a
way that could arguably permit high risk proprietary trading in
an insured bank while restricting legitimate market making
activities in securities affiliates."
The current proposal contains exemptions to the ban for
trades done to make markets for customers and for those trades
used to hedge against certain risks.
Bair was appointed by President George W. Bush to head the
agency in 2006. She is known for her tough talk against Wall
Street excess, and clashes with other regulators during the
financial crisis of 2007-2009.
She spoke at a Senate Banking subcommittee hearing, which
met to examine Dodd-Frank regulatory reforms.
Financial regulators are seeking public comment on their
Volcker rule draft through Jan. 13, after which they will craft
a final version.
(Reporting by Alexandra Alper in Washington; Editing by Steve
Orlofsky)