WASHINGTON, Sept 9 U.S. regulators closed The
First National Bank of Florida on Friday, bringing the total
number of closures this year to 71.
The Federal Deposit Insurance Corp said deposits of the
bank in Milton, Florida, were being assumed by CharterBank, a
unit of Charter Financial Corp (CHFN.O), in West Point,
Georgia.
As of June 30, The First National Bank of Florida had about
$296.8 million in total assets and $280.1 million in total
deposits, the FDIC said.
The eight branches of The First National Bank of Florida
will reopen during their normal business hours beginning on
Saturday as branches of CharterBank.
Of the 71 banks that have failed this year, 19 have been in
Georgia and 11 have been in Florida.
The FDIC expects the total number of failures this year to
be below the 2010 level of 157 as the industry continues to
rebound from the 2007-2009 financial crisis.
This year's bank failures, however, illustrate the problems
that continue to face small community banks, many of which are
hard hit by the sluggish economy and their exposure to the
commercial real estate market.
Most of the banks that have failed so far this year have
had less than $1 billion in assets.
The overall outlook for the industry has been improving in
recent quarters.
The industry earned $28.8 billion in the second quarter, a
$7.9 billion increase from a year before, the FDIC announced on
August 23.
These increased profits, however, continue to be based on
setting aside less to guard against losses rather than revenue
growth.
(Reporting by Timothy Gardner)