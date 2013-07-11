WASHINGTON, July 11 A small bipartisan group of
U.S. senators on Thursday introduced legislation that would
break up Wall Street's megabanks by separating traditional
banking activity from riskier financial services.
The bill, called the 21st Century Glass-Steagall Act, has an
uncertain future, but it shows some lawmakers' frustration that
banks have only continued to grow since the 2007-2009 financial
crisis.
"The four biggest banks are now 30 percent larger than they
were just five years ago, and they have continued to engage in
dangerous, high-risk practices that could once again put our
economy at risk," said Democratic Senator Elizabeth Warren from
Massachusetts, one of the sponsors of the bill.
The other sponsors are Republican Senator John McCain from
Arizona, Democratic Senator Maria Cantwell from Washington, and
Senator Angus King, an independent from Maine who caucuses with
the Senate's Democrats.
The legislation would bring back elements of the 1933
Glass-Steagall Act, which divided commercial and investment
banking, and was repealed in 1999.
There were calls to bring back Glass-Steagall immediately
after the financial crisis, but the 2010 Dodd-Frank financial
reform law stopped short of busting up companies and instead
curtails Wall Street's risk-taking.
The debate was revived last year when Sanford "Sandy" Weill,
the tycoon who built financial conglomerate Citigroup Inc
into a massive U.S. commercial and investment bank, said it was
time to split up the biggest banks so they can get back to
growing.
The legislation introduced on Thursday would separate the
operations of traditional banks with accounts backed by the
Federal Deposit Insurance Corp from riskier activities such as
investment banking, insurance, swaps and hedge funds.
It would include a five-year transition period and would
call for penalties if companies violated the law.
Other attempts since the financial crisis to bring back
Glass-Steagall have not gathered significant momentum.