* Capital rules delayed due to volume of comments
* Not clear when proposed Basel III rules will be finalized
* Fed, FDIC, OCC extended comment deadline on capital rules
By Emily Stephenson
WASHINGTON, Nov 9 U.S. banking regulators do not
expect proposed rules requiring financial institutions to hold
more capital to take effect on Jan. 1, as regulators work
through a flood of industry comments on the proposals.
Regulators have received more than 2,000 comment letters
since the rules were proposed in June to implement the
international agreement on bank capital known as Basel III.
The agreement is considered one of the most critical reform
efforts to make sure the global banking system is more resilient
in the aftermath of the 2007-2009 financial crisis.
"We have received a large number of comments and want to
closely consider each issue," Federal Reserve Board Governor
Elizabeth Duke told a group of community bankers on Friday.
The Fed, the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp and the Office
of the Comptroller of the Currency said in a statement on Friday
that tougher capital requirements would be delayed beyond Jan.
1.
They did not indicate when they plan to finalize the
proposed rules.
The delay adds to concerns that international agreements on
financial reforms are fraying, as policymakers cope with strong
industry pushback and disagreements with foreign counterparts
about the best approach to reduce risk in the financial system
without stifling economic growth.
Under the proposed rules, which were to be phased in over
six years, banks would have to hold about three times more basic
capital to protect against potential losses. The biggest banks
would hold even more. The amount of reserve capital that banks
must hold would be determined, in part, by the riskiness of
their assets.
Banks have agreed that they need to hold more capital to
guard against losses, but have criticized the particulars of the
proposed rules.
Large banks say the rules go too far in forcing them to hold
extra capital. Smaller banks have argued that extra costs to
comply with the rules could hurt their ability to lend, stifling
the U.S. economic recovery.
Many in the industry have said the rules, particularly the
formulas used to determine how much capital to hold for riskier
assets, are much too complicated. Some regulators have proposed
exempting smaller banks from that portion of the rules, while
others have suggested throwing out the rules entirely in favor
of a simpler plan.
A bipartisan group of 53 lawmakers asked regulators in
September to consider whether community banks should have to
comply with the new standards.
Karen Petrou, managing partner of consulting firm Federal
Financial Analytics, said observers expect community banks will
have to hold more and higher-quality capital but not follow the
same risk-weighting models larger banks will use.
Officials from the three bank regulators will appear before
a U.S. Senate committee hearing next week focused on the impact
of the proposed rules.
NEED MORE TIME
Industry groups also have said the January effective date
would not give institutions, especially community banks, enough
time to comply with the rules.
Regulators had already extended the comment deadline to give
firms more time to determine how the requirements would impact
their businesses.
"Even if they published the rule today, there's no way they
could give enough time for anybody to comply for a January 1
deadline," said Wayne Abernathy, head of regulatory affairs at
the American Bankers Association.
"Everybody's recognizing that this is important stuff,
you've got to take the time to get it right," he said.
Implementation of the last set of Basel rules - Basel II -
was plagued by delays, especially in the United States, and some
observers have worried that the new rules could face the same
obstacles.
Petrou said she thinks there is enough support in the United
States for tougher capital standards that the Basel III
requirements will be implemented in some form.
"I think something like the Basel III rules will go into
effect in the United States no matter what, even if the global
agreement, which is very fragile, falls apart," she said.
"There's not, in my opinion, any chance that this delay
means a return to the old rules, it means only that the new ones
will be phased in on a somewhat more merciful schedule."
European banks are even farther away from complying than
their U.S. counterparts, prompting speculation that the
timetable will have to be eased.
Some international regulators have hinted that pressure or
additional punishments could be in store for countries that are
"delinquent" in implementing the rules.