PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Feb 16
Feb 16 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
WASHINGTON May 30 The Federal Reserve is scheduled to vote next week on a proposed rule to implement the international bank capital agreement known as Basel III.
The Fed announced the meeting, which will be open to the public, on its website on Wednesday.
(Reporting By Dave Clarke; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)
Feb 16 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Feb 15 U.S. prosecutors have subpoenaed one of the women who claims she was sexually harassed by former Fox News chairman Roger Ailes, and compelled her to testify before a federal grand jury, her lawyer said on Wednesday.
Feb 15 Anthem Inc on Wednesday won a temporary restraining order that blocks smaller rival Cigna Corp from officially terminating their proposed $54 billion merger, a transaction already rejected by U.S. antitrust regulators.