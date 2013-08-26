WASHINGTON Aug 26 U.S. regulators and law
enforcement agencies are expected to meet on Monday with an
advocacy group for Bitcoin, a digital currency that has been
under fire for its purported role in facilitating anonymous
money transfers and supporting online purchases of illegal
street drugs.
The meeting in Washington was arranged by the Treasury
Department's anti-money laundering unit at the request of the
Bitcoin Foundation, an advocacy group of Bitcoin-related
businesses.
It will be an opportunity for wide-ranging discussions about
the digital currency, a Treasury official said.
Bitcoins, which have been around since 2008, first came
under scrutiny by law enforcement officials in mid-2011 after
media reports surfaced linking the digital currency to the Silk
Road online marketplace where marijuana, heroin, LSD and other
illicit drugs are sold.
In recent months, the U.S. government has taken steps to
rein-in the currency and more regulatory action is expected.
Tokyo-based Mt. Gox, the world's largest exchanger of U.S.
dollars with Bitcoins, had two accounts held by its U.S.
subsidiary seized this year by agents from the Department of
Homeland Security on the grounds that it was operating a money
transmitting business without a license.
The Federal Bureau of Investigation reported last year that
Bitcoin was used by criminals to move money around the world,
and the U.S. Treasury said in March that digital currency firms
are money transmitters and must comply with rules that combat
money laundering.
The Senate Committee on Homeland Security and Government
Affairs launched an inquiry into Bitcoin and other virtual
currencies earlier this month, asking a range of regulators to
list what safeguards are in place to prevent criminal activity.