BRIEF-SI Financial Group says unit to sell Trust and Asset Management division - SEC Filing
* On March 21 subsidiary announced it had entered into a definitive agreement to sell Bank's Trust and Asset Management division
WASHINGTON Feb 6 U.S. Federal Reserve Governor Daniel Tarullo on Thursday said uniform disclosure requirements were needed for participants in the payment processing system so that banks and customers know when data breaches occur.
Tarullo told the Senate Banking Committee that regulators required banks to notify customers and take certain remediation steps when breaches happen, but many of those rules do not exist for retailers such as Target Corp, which was the site of a recent major data breach.
"I think you probably need some uniform requirements on disclosure when breaches have actually taken place," Tarullo said. "Until the banks and customers are sure that they know whenever anything has happened with their data, it's going to be hard for people to respond."
* On March 21 subsidiary announced it had entered into a definitive agreement to sell Bank's Trust and Asset Management division
March 21 Lennar Corp, the second-largest U.S. homebuilder, reported a drop in quarterly gross margin that overshadowed a higher-than-expected profit, as the company struggled with higher land and construction costs.
TORONTO, March 21 Canada's main stock index barely rose on Tuesday as some heavyweight banking stocks and miners notched gains and Ivanhoe Mines Ltd jumped after announcing a copper deposit discovery.