Sept 27 Last year's "flash crash" brought to a
boil a debate over stability and fairness in the U.S. equity
marketplace. [ID:nN18265444]
On May 6, 2010, the Dow Jones industrial average .DJI
plunged nearly 700 points in just minutes before rebounding,
sending blue-chip stocks sharply lower and briefly wiping out
an estimated $1 trillion in market capitalization.
For some, the unprecedented market drop confirmed fears
that high-speed, automated trading represented a systemic risk
to the foundations of capitalism. For others, it was an
embarrassing blip that called for measured adjustments to an
otherwise well-functioning market.
The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission responded with
some quick fixes, such as new trading pauses known as circuit
breakers, and vowed to investigate a bevy of emerging concerns
in the complicated and fragmented stock market.
On Feb. 18, a special committee of experts made
recommendations on how to avoid another crash, based on an
87-page regulator report issued last September.
[ID:nN01141642]
Here is an overview of adopted, proposed and possible
changes to the marketplace, all of them in some way influenced
by the flash crash.
ADOPTED:
* New market-wide single-stock circuit breakers: A
five-minute halt to trading in all U.S. shares and
exchange-traded funds (ETFs) when they move more than 10
percent in five minutes. The breakers, which were adopted after
the crash and expanded twice, are less stringent for less
liquid stocks. [ID:nN1E75Q0XX]
* Large trader reporting: The market's most dominant
players, measured by trading volume, will now have special
identifiers and be required to give regulators more information
on their activities. Under consideration for decades, the rule
was finally adopted by the SEC in July. [ID:nN1E76P0RD]
* A ban on "stub" quotes: Many of these orders, which are
far off the public prices of stocks -- even as low as a penny a
share -- were executed during the flash crash.
[ID:nN17196773]
* Tighter rules for market makers: As part of the stub
quote ban, registered market makers must submit quotes no more
than 8 percent away from the best bid or offer for stocks
covered under the new circuit breakers, and no more than 30
percent away for other securities.
* A ban on "naked" access to markets: Brokerages are no
longer permitted to provide high-frequency traders unfettered,
or "naked," access to the marketplace; instead, they are
required to monitor traders' activity for erroneous or other
potentially damaging orders. [ID:nN03293998]
* Clarifying "clearly erroneous" trades: a standard
definition of trades that exchanges will cancel when executed,
based on how far they are away from the public stock price.
This gives investors clarity they didn't have immediately after
the crash.
PROPOSED:
* Tightening index-based circuit breakers: A move also
backed by the committee. These long-standing U.S. trading halts
did not trip during the flash crash. Exchanges and FINRA
pitched adjustments in September that would tighten the
trade-halt thresholds, shorten the halts, and use the S&P 500
.SPX as reference instead of the Dow. [ID:nS1E78Q0R9]
* "Limit up-limit down": Set to replace the new circuit
breakers, this mechanism would set floating floors and ceilings
for stocks, providing temporary price safeguards without
halting trading outright. The special committee backed this
idea in February, and it was formally proposed in April.
[ID:nN05161629]
* Consolidated audit trail: Under development before the
flash crash, this record of all U.S. stock trading activity
should help regulators better understand and police markets.
The need to aggregate data from dozens of exchanges and trading
venues delayed the regulator report on what caused the crash.
[ID:nWEN4155]
* Ban flash orders: Proposed in 2009, this would eliminate
the practice of exchanges "flashing" some orders to a select
group of professional trading firms before routing the orders
to rival venues. The SEC extended debate on this rule in July
2010, focusing on its impact on options markets.
* Tighter rules for "dark pools": Also from 2009, three
separate proposals would have the effect of bringing more
transparency to these private trading venues that anonymously
match buyers and sellers, allowing investors to trade larger
blocks of stock while hiding their intentions from the wider
marketplace.
EXPECTED:
* Obligations and privileges for high-frequency market
makers: Measures that would compel short-term traders to
provide liquidity, or the availability of buy and sell orders,
to the market even in times of crisis. The committee suggested
a "peak load" pricing plan during stressful times.
[ID:nN24221842]
* Cross-asset circuit breakers: Revamping and syncing
trading halts between the equities and futures markets. The
flash crash rapidly spilled over from futures, which were
eventually halted, to stocks, which were not.
MORE REMOTE POSSIBILITIES:
* A "trade at" rule: This would prohibit any of the dozens
of U.S. venues and wholesale market makers from executing an
incoming order unless they were already publicly displaying the
best bid or offer in that particular stock, or unless they
improved the price by a set amount. The committee asked
regulators to consider adopting such a rule. For a Special
Report on retail trading and trade, see: [ID:nN16203609]
* Crackdown on high-frequency strategies: Regulators have
said they are probing the intentions of some rapid-fire
traders, including the possibility that they have intentionally
exacerbated volatility or have unlawfully exploited the deeply
fragmented stock market. [ID:nN1E77U0M0] [ID:nN08158697]
* Fees or restrictions on orders: SEC Chairman Mary
Schapiro has expressed concern that the vast majority of orders
sent into the marketplace are immediately canceled, and her
agency has probed "quote stuffing" and unusual "spikes" in
traffic. One possibility is a minimum life-span for orders of
perhaps a half-second, a relatively long period of time in
electronic trading. The committee suggested fees for order
cancellations. [ID:nN02205613] [ID:nN14275277]
* New rules for "marketable" orders: These orders, usually
from individual investors, are to buy or sell a security
regardless of its price. Regulators said a flood of
sell-at-any-cost orders had exacerbated the flash crash.
* Transaction tax: The idea of a new U.S. tax on all
transactions was floated in 2009 but has since faded; it would
face fierce resistance from the industry. Still, U.S.
regulators and lawmakers are likely watching for signals from
the European Union, which is now pushing for such a tax.
[ID:nLDE77U0QL]
(Reporting by Jonathan Spicer, editing by Gerald E.
McCormick)