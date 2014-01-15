By Sarah N. Lynch
WASHINGTON Jan 14 Two of Wall Street's top
regulators are due to receive much smaller increases in their
budgets than they requested, potentially hobbling their ability
to police the markets for wrongdoing.
The $1.1 trillion spending bill unveiled by the U.S. House
of Representatives and Senate would allot the U.S. Securities
and Exchange Commission $1.35 billion for the fiscal year ending
Sept. 30, 2014, a figure the agency said "falls far short of
what we need to fulfill our responsibilities."
The Commodity Futures Trading Commission would get $215
million for the remainder of the fiscal year.
Both budget numbers are well below the funding levels
requested by President Barack Obama, and represent very small
increases to their current spending levels, despite the new
responsibilities each have taken on after the financial crisis.
Since March 2013, all U.S. federal agencies have been
operating under tighter spending after across-the-board cuts
known as "sequestration" automatically kicked in.
As a result of sequestration, the SEC's fiscal year 2013
appropriation of $1.321 billion was slashed by $66 million to
$1.255 billion, and the CFTC's $205 million budget was cut to
$194.6 million.
The CFTC's cut was so significant that recently departed
CFTC Chairman Gary Gensler last October said the agency would be
forced to furlough workers.
The SEC was not forced to impose furloughs, but it has since
cut back on hiring and travel in the wake of the cuts.
SEC spokesman John Nester said the proposed funding level
"will limit our ability to bolster our enforcement and
examinations programs, implement our new duties regarding
derivatives, private fund advisers and municipal advisers, and
invest in critical technology for market oversight and law
enforcement.
"It is particularly frustrating considering that funding for
the SEC does not contribute to the federal deficit," Nester said
in a statement.
Of the SEC's new $1.35 billion spending level unveiled in
Monday's bill, $44 million would still need to be earmarked for
the agency's division that is in charge of conducting economic
analyses for its rules.
Problems with the quality of its cost-benefit analyses have
tripped up the SEC in the past, leading it to lose several court
challenges to its rules filed by industry groups.
'SHAMEFUL'
Non-profit groups who lobby for strict regulations for Wall
Street lashed out at Congress, saying the spending bill woefully
underfunds the two agencies at a time when they need more
resources to implement the 2010 Dodd-Frank Wall Street reform
law.
The law empowered the SEC and CFTC to take on new
responsibilities in the wake of the financial crisis, such as
overseeing over-the-counter derivatives.
"It is shameful that Wall Street's allies in Congress have
again failed to fund the very agencies that are charged with
protecting Main Street and preventing another financial crisis,"
said Dennis Kelleher, the president of Better Markets.
"This sets the agencies up to fail by asking them to do much
more than their budgets will allow."
But the CFTC's acting chairman, Mark Wetjen, said he was
pleased at the increase Congress proposes to give his agency,
saying, "This funding level is a step in the right direction,
and we will continue working with Congress to secure resources
that match our new responsibilities to provide oversight for the
vast derivatives markets."
The $1.1 trillion spending bill will help prevent another
government shutdown.
Before that can be passed, lawmakers need to first pass a
three-day stop-gap funding bill ahead of a Wednesday deadline
for new spending authority.