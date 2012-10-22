* Small banks should be exempt from some new rules-regulator
* Comments due Monday on Basel III rules
By Emily Stephenson
WASHINGTON, Oct 22 New York's top state bank
regulator called on Washington on Monday to spare community
banks from the most complex parts of new rules requiring more
capital to withstand financial shocks.
Benjamin Lawsky, head of the New York State Department of
Financial Services, said in a letter to federal regulators that
the proposed stricter capital rules would be an undue burden on
community banks.
"Most community and regional banks did not engage in the
risky behaviors that led to the financial crisis, and yet ...
they will be affected disproportionately by the increased
complexity," Lawsky said in a letter offering formal comment on
the proposed rules.
Lawsky's statement gives the banks a strong ally in their
attempt to push back against the proposed Basel III capital
rules. The banking industry says it agrees with the concept of
bigger capital cushions, but it is worried the proposal is too
complex and is punitive against certain classes of banks.
Lawsky, whose office was created in 2011, caused a stir
earlier this year by threatening British bank Standard
Chartered's state banking license as part of a
money-laundering investigation.
"Based on our experience, simpler rules are more likely to
be successfully implemented by banks themselves and more
efficiently monitored by their regulators," Lawsky said in the
Basel letter.
The Federal Reserve, Federal Deposit Insurance Corp (FDIC)
and Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC) proposed the
capital rules this past summer to carry out the international
Basel III agreement.
That agreement is considered one of the most critical reform
efforts i n the aftermath of the 2007-2009 financial crisis to
make sure the global banking system is more sturdy.
Under the Basel rules, banks would have to hold about three
times more basic capital than under current rules. The biggest
banks would have to hold even more.
The amount of reserve capital required would be determined,
in part, by the riskiness of banks' assets.
The new standards are expected to be phased in over six
years starting in January, but U.S. regulators have not yet
finalized the reforms.
Comments initially were due in September, but the deadline
was extended until Monday after state banking groups and others
said they did not have enough time to evaluate the proposal.
Banks across the globe have supported boosting capital
requirements, but they have criticized the particulars.
Large firms have said Basel III goes too far in forcing them
to hold extra capital. Community banks, which initially hoped
to avoid the brunt of the rules, have said extra compliance
costs could hurt their ability to lend to small businesses and
stifle the U.S. economic recovery.
The American Bankers Association, Securities Industry and
Financial Markets Association and Financial Services Roundtable
said in a formal comment letter on Monday that banks should have
at least a year after the U.S. capital rules are finalized
before they have to comply. Community banks and other small
institutions should get even more time to adjust.
They also called on regulators to study the proposed
calculations that banks would use to determine how much capital
to hold for various types of assets, such as residential
mortgage loans.
Some regulators have also criticized the reforms. Bank of
England director of financial stability Andrew Haldane said in
August that Basel could be too complex to work. FDIC director
Thomas Hoenig has said the rules should be tossed out in favor
of a simpler approach.
Comptroller of the Currency Thomas Curry said at a recent
ABA conference in San Diego that portions of the Basel rules
could be adjusted based on feedback from bankers. He also said
hundreds of community institutions have failed since 2008
because they did not have enough capital to back risky bets.
Lawsky said banks below a certain size should be required to
meet higher capital ratios, but keep the risk-weighting
calculations established under a previous Basel accord.
He also identified several provisions that could be
simplified or eliminated to make it easier for banks to comply
with the new rules.