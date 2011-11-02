* Measures aimed at helping smaller businesses
* Both bills get overwhelming bipartisan support
* One bill raises shareholder threshold for small banks
* Second bill raises threshold for exempted offerings
* Votes on two other measures expected this week
By Alexandra Alper and Sarah N. Lynch
WASHINGTON, Nov 2 Two bills aimed at making it
easier for smaller businesses to raise capital passed the U.S.
House of Representatives on Wednesday in an unusual showing of
bipartisan support.
The two measures were the first of a series of legislative
proposals expected to be considered this week by the House to
help small businesses spur job growth by revamping federal
securities laws that some say have hindered access to capital.
The Securities and Exchange Commission is separately
undertaking a review of its regulations to see if they unduly
restrain emerging companies' growth and whether they are still
relevant as companies seek to raise capital in new ways.
The first measure, approved in a 420-2 vote, is geared
toward helping community banks avoid the costly regulations
that accompany financial reporting. It would raise the
threshold for the number of shareholders that trigger forcing a
bank to go public to 2,000 from 500.
"With the credit and lending crisis we have experienced
over the past couple of years, small banks that operate in our
local communities face numerous challenges just to stay
afloat," said Steny Hoyer, the Democratic whip. "These are the
banks we need to see lending to small businesses and homeowners
but they are hamstrung in their attempt to raise capital by
outdated SEC registration requirements."
The second bill passed 421-1 and would relax some
antiquated securities laws by allowing the SEC to make it
easier for more companies to qualify under Regulation A, that
exempts small public offerings of less than $5 million in any
12-month period from costly registration requirements.
The bill would raise that threshold to $50 million.
Representative Judy Biggert, who chairs a subcommittee of
the House Financial Services Committee, said the bill will
"jump-start the IPO market."
Spencer Bachus, the chairman of the full committee,
predicted both bills would gain traction in the U.S. Senate.
There is some bipartisan support for relaxing the
Regulation A threshold in the other chamber. Senators Jon
Tester and Pat Toomey unveiled a similar measure in September.
Tester is pushing for the Senate Banking Committee to hold a
hearing on the bill in December.
A Senate aide said that Senate Banking Chairman Tim Johnson
is considering calling a hearing, but remains undecided. The
aide said Johnson wants to strike the right balance between
protecting investors and providing access to capital.
Two other bills aimed at helping small business by relaxing
SEC regulations are due to come before the House this week.
One would remove a regulatory ban that prevents small,
privately held companies from using advertisements to solicit
investors.
The other would permit "crowdfunding" - a new a
capital-raising strategy that lets investors take small stakes
in private start-ups over the Internet. That bill would let
small businesses receive up to $2 million in capital, from
investors donating no more than $10,000 each, without
registering with the SEC.
(Reporting by Sarah N. Lynch and Alexandra Alper; Editing by
Tim Dobbyn)