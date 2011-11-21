Nov 21 A U.S. banking regulator slowed Capital
One Financial's (COF.N) growth plans on Monday when it
announced it would reopen the comment period for the bank's
takeover of HSBC's (HSBA.L) U.S. credit card business.
The Office of the Comptroller of the Currency gave the
public until Dec. 19 to comment on the $2.6 billion deal.
Consumer groups say acquiring HSBC's $30 billion credit
card portfolio would only deepen Capital One's "monoline" focus
on credit cards, posing a risk to the financial system.
"I don't think anybody at the OCC wants to have their name
all over the approval of an application that is followed a year
or two later by the fifth largest bank (by assets) failing
because the credit card market crashes," said John Taylor,
President of the National Community Reinvestment Coalition,
which has led the charge against the bank's expansion.
The NCRC and 19 other consumer groups asked the OCC to hold
hearings and extend the comment period in a letter on Nov. 8, a
day after the original comment period closed.
Capital One, which announced the HSBC deal in August, says
its expansion will prove beneficial.
"Our history clearly demonstrates that our customers and
local communities will see numerous benefits from this
acquisition," Tatiana Snead, a spokeswoman for Capital One said
via email. "We appreciate the OCC providing an additional
opportunity for any interested parties to express their
views."
The OCC's move comes less than two months after the Federal
Reserve held a series of hearings on Capital One's proposed $9
billion takeover of ING Groep's ING.AS U.S. online banking
unit.
The Fed reopened the comment period on that deal, a week
after Representative Barney Frank's wrote to the central bank
urging more scrutiny.
Neither regulator has indicated when it will make a
decision on Capital One's proposed acquisitions.
Many view Capital One's expansion as a test case for how
the U.S. government will treat big-bank mergers following the
financial crisis.
Last year's Dodd-Frank law requires U.S. regulators to take
systemic risk into account when evaluating a merger, in
addition to public benefit, concentration of resources, unfair
competition and other factors.
(Reporting by Alexandra Alper; Editing by Tim Dobbyn)