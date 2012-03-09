BRIEF-iFabric Corp Q1 loss per share C$0.005
* Ifabric Corp reports financial results for first financial quarter 2017 and outlook for 2017
March 9 U.S bank regulators approved Capital One Financial's acquisition of HSBC's $30 billion U.S. credit card business, the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency announced on Friday.
McLean, Virginia-based Capital One has been expanding through acquisitions recently and received approval from the Federal Reserve last month to acquire ING Groep NV's U.S. online banking unit in a $8.9 billion deal.
Capital One in August announced its plan to acquire HSBC's U.S. credit card portfolio in a $2.6 billion deal.
Consumer groups have been critical of Capital One's growth plans arguing that it has a spotty record in how it treats low-income customers and that the acquisitions will create another "too big to fail" bank.
Capital One has defended its record and highlighted the benefits the acquisitions will bring to new and existing customers.
Both the Fed and the OCC, which regulates national banks, extended initial comment periods on the deals in response to consumer advocates' requests to solicit more feedback.
Capital One shares ended the day up 0.8 percent to $49.82. (Reporting By Dave Clarke; Editing by Tim Dobbyn)
* Sees 2016 production totaling 19,030 ounces of gold and 194,792 ounces of silver
* Missouri lottery extends instant games contract with Scientific Games Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: