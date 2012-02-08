* House Republicans plan to move legislation soon
* Banks say Dodd-Frank does not protect sensitive info
* Some Democrats support legislative change
By Dave Clarke
WASHINGTON, Feb 8 House Republicans on
Wednesday said they will soon move legislation that would make
it more difficult for consumer advocates or other groups to
obtain sensitive information that banks share with the new
Consumer Financial Protection Bureau.
In a rare moment of political harmony over the bureau, some
Democrats said they are on board with the change.
"I support the goal of this bill," Carolyn Maloney, a senior
Democrat on the House Financial Services Committee, said on
Wednesday at a congressional hearing with an agenda that
included legislation for the added legal protection.
Republican Shelley Moore Capito, chair of the House
Financial Services subcommittee that oversees the
bureau, said at the hearing that a bill providing the added
protection, which already applies to other banking regulators,
will be considered soon.
"It is our intent to move this legislation quickly," Capito
said, without laying out a specific time frame.
Banks have been sounding alarms that due to an oversight by
Congress when writing the 2010 Dodd-Frank financial reform law,
some confidential information that institutions share with the
bureau could be made public through legal challenges.
Bank executives have said this lack of protection raises the
threat of lawsuits and could make banks reluctant to freely
share some information with the new bureau.
The issue is how information considered to be protected by
the attorney-client privilege is handled. Under most
circumstances when this information is shared with a third
party, the privilege is waived and it is fair game for others to
pursue through the courts.
Such information could be work a law firm has done to
determine if a bank is meeting legal requirements to provide
services to poor communities. Banks are worried that outside
groups could use such information to launch lawsuits if they can
use the courts to pry it out of the new bureau.
In the past Congress has passed laws that keep the
attorney-client privilege intact if the third party receiving
the information is a bank regulator.
The protection allows for a freer flow of information that
enables regulators to better supervise the industry, proponents
say.
The Dodd-Frank law did not include the new bureau within
this protective umbrella, causing anxiety levels to rise among
banking lawyers.
"In the past, Congress has wisely acted to lay to rest the
threat of wasteful litigation challenging the protections that
should be accorded to information shared by a bank with its
supervisor," American Bankers Association Chief Operating
Officer Michael Hunter said at Wednesday's hearing.
CFPB has said it believes such information can be protected
under current law. Regardless, bureau Director Richard Cordray
told Congress last month that he has no objections to the law
being changed to treat the bureau the same as other banking
regulators.
The bureau was created by the Dodd-Frank law to police
financial products like mortgages and credit cards.
Consumer groups have heralded its creation, while the
business community has warned an overzealous regulator could
hurt the economy by making it harder to get loans.
Partisan tensions over the bureau grew red hot last month
when President Barack Obama used a controversial procedural move
to install Richard Cordray as the first director of the bureau
without a vote by the U.S. Senate.
Republicans have been blocking a vote on Cordray's
nomination until changes are made to its structure they argue
would make it more accountable to Congress.
Democrats say the changes would take away the new watchdog's
bite.
(Reporting By Dave Clarke; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)