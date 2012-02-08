* House Republicans plan to move legislation soon

* Banks say Dodd-Frank does not protect sensitive info

* Some Democrats support legislative change

By Dave Clarke

WASHINGTON, Feb 8 House Republicans on Wednesday said they will soon move legislation that would make it more difficult for consumer advocates or other groups to obtain sensitive information that banks share with the new Consumer Financial Protection Bureau.

In a rare moment of political harmony over the bureau, some Democrats said they are on board with the change.

"I support the goal of this bill," Carolyn Maloney, a senior Democrat on the House Financial Services Committee, said on Wednesday at a congressional hearing with an agenda that included legislation for the added legal protection.

Republican Shelley Moore Capito, chair of the House Financial Services subcommittee that oversees the bureau, said at the hearing that a bill providing the added protection, which already applies to other banking regulators, will be considered soon.

"It is our intent to move this legislation quickly," Capito said, without laying out a specific time frame.

Banks have been sounding alarms that due to an oversight by Congress when writing the 2010 Dodd-Frank financial reform law, some confidential information that institutions share with the bureau could be made public through legal challenges.

Bank executives have said this lack of protection raises the threat of lawsuits and could make banks reluctant to freely share some information with the new bureau.

The issue is how information considered to be protected by the attorney-client privilege is handled. Under most circumstances when this information is shared with a third party, the privilege is waived and it is fair game for others to pursue through the courts.

Such information could be work a law firm has done to determine if a bank is meeting legal requirements to provide services to poor communities. Banks are worried that outside groups could use such information to launch lawsuits if they can use the courts to pry it out of the new bureau.

In the past Congress has passed laws that keep the attorney-client privilege intact if the third party receiving the information is a bank regulator.

The protection allows for a freer flow of information that enables regulators to better supervise the industry, proponents say.

The Dodd-Frank law did not include the new bureau within this protective umbrella, causing anxiety levels to rise among banking lawyers.

"In the past, Congress has wisely acted to lay to rest the threat of wasteful litigation challenging the protections that should be accorded to information shared by a bank with its supervisor," American Bankers Association Chief Operating Officer Michael Hunter said at Wednesday's hearing.

CFPB has said it believes such information can be protected under current law. Regardless, bureau Director Richard Cordray told Congress last month that he has no objections to the law being changed to treat the bureau the same as other banking regulators.

The bureau was created by the Dodd-Frank law to police financial products like mortgages and credit cards.

Consumer groups have heralded its creation, while the business community has warned an overzealous regulator could hurt the economy by making it harder to get loans.

Partisan tensions over the bureau grew red hot last month when President Barack Obama used a controversial procedural move to install Richard Cordray as the first director of the bureau without a vote by the U.S. Senate.

Republicans have been blocking a vote on Cordray's nomination until changes are made to its structure they argue would make it more accountable to Congress.

Democrats say the changes would take away the new watchdog's bite. (Reporting By Dave Clarke; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)