* CFPB proposes rule to protect firms' confidential
documents
* Rule is aimed at soothing banks' fears over sharing
privileged information
* Cordray calls it a common sense rule
By Alexandra Alper
WASHINGTON, March 12 The new U.S. consumer
agency on Monday added protections to privileged information
banks turn over to the regulator, in a proposed rule that
addressed bank executives' fears about disclosure.
The new rule will ensure that sensitive documents such as
legal memos submitted to the Consumer Financial Protection
Bureau for regulatory or supervisory reasons cannot be
subpoenaed by consumer groups or others looking to sue those
firms.
"This is a common sense rule that is consistent with our
practice of guarding the confidentiality of the information of
the institutions we supervise," CFPB Director Richard Cordray
said in a statement.
The CFPB, which opened for business in July 2011, was
created as part of the Dodd-Frank financial oversight law to
police financial products such as mortgages and credit cards.
Democrats have welcomed the bureau as a way to protect
consumers from abusive lending practices that occurred in the
years leading up to the 2007-2009 financial crisis.
But Republicans and business groups have criticized the
agency, saying it is virtually unchecked and could hurt lending
through burdensome regulations.
The proposed rule -- which has a 30-day comment period --
would extend a protection already in place at the other banking
regulators, including the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation,
Office of the Comptroller of the Currency, and the Federal
Reserve.
Democrats and Republicans have agreed that it makes sense to
extend the confidentiality protection to the new agency. They
have drafted legislation to do so, but it has not moved quickly.
The agency's director, Richard Cordray expressed support for
a legislative fix but has said the agency has the authority to
draft a rule itself.
(Reporting By Alexandra Alper; Editing by Bernard Orr)