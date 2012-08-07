Aug 7 Financial institutions that provide a small number of foreign money transfers each year will be exempt from new disclosure rules governing such transactions, the U.S. consumer watchdog said on Tue sday.

The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau said community banks, credit unions and other institutions that handle 100 or fewer money transfers each year to people in other countries will not be subject to the new rules, which industry groups had argued could lead small banks to stop offering the service.

Starting in February 2013, the agency will require banks that conduct such transfers, or remittances, to explain fees being charged, the exchange rate and the total amount the person on the other end will receive.

Providers that do not offer such transfers in the "normal course of business" will not have to comply with those rules, the CFPB said.

"The final remittance rule will protect the overwhelming majority of consumers while making the process easier for community banks, credit unions, and other small providers that do not send many remittance transfers," CFPB Director Richard Cordray said in a statement.

Consumer transfers to individuals in other countries through banks and other companies such as Western Union and MoneyGram International add up to tens of billions of dollars each year. But such transfers were mostly excluded from federal rules to protect consumers, the watchdog agency said.

The remittance rule was approved in January and was required by the Dodd-Frank law, which also established the consumer agency. The CFPB said the new disclosures, as well as new error resolution and cancellation rights for consumers, would help protect people who send money to foreign countries.

The agency has come under fire from banking industry groups that say the CFPB's raft of new regulations could hurt some community institutions. Small banks have sought exemptions from some of the CFPB's new rules.

A Republican-led House of Representatives committee held a hearing last week to consider the impact of the agency's rules on small lenders, mortgage companies and other institutions.

The consumer agency said on Tuesday that it also tweaked rules for remittance transfers that are scheduled in advance to calm fears that providers might stop allowing consumers to schedule transfers ahead of time.

(Reporting by Emily Stephenson; Editing by Dan Grebler)