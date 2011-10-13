* Bureau says it will take "measured" look at industry

* Bureau releases broader manual for bank supervision

By Dave Clarke

WASHINGTON, Oct 13 The new U.S. Consumer Financial Protection Bureau said on Thursday that it will make oversight of the mortgage servicing industry a top priority as it ramps up its oversight of banks.

Numerous state and government agencies are examining bank foreclosure practices and whether the proper legal steps are being taken by servicers, who collect and manage loan payments, when a borrower becomes delinquent on a loan.

"The mortgage servicing market has been bogged down by widespread reports of pervasive and profound consumer protection problems," Raj Date, the Treasury official leading the bureau, said in a statement. "We are going to take a close and measured look at whether servicers are following the law."

The bureau made the announcement as it released a broader guide on Thursday detailing how it will supervise banks and the financial products they provide, such as credit cards and mortgages.

The bureau was created as part of the 2010 Dodd-Frank financial oversight law and it officially opened its doors for business on July 21.

With regard to mortgage servicing, the agency said that it will first focus on home loans in default to make sure the proper information about loan modification programs and the foreclosure process is being provided to borrowers.

Among the areas it will scrutinize is whether a borrower being moved through the foreclosure process is being charged duplicative or illegal fees.

Federal regulators and state attorneys general have been investigating bank mortgage practices that came to light last year, including the use of "robo-signers" to sign hundreds of unread foreclosure documents a day.

States and the Justice Department are currently trying to negotiate a settlement with Bank of America (BAC.N), JPMorgan Chase (JPM.N), Citigroup (C.N), Wells Fargo (WFC.N) and Ally Financial.

