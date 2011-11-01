* Review will begin later this month
* Agency will seek public input on rule streamlining
By Dave Clarke
WASHINGTON, Nov 1 The new Consumer Financial
Protection Bureau will begin reviewing regulations this month
to determine which rules can be simplified or eliminated, the
agency's acting head said in testimony prepared for a
congressional hearing scheduled for Wednesday.
The agency began operating in July and is charged with
overseeing markets for products such as credit cards and
mortgages.
Raj Date, the Treasury official currently running CFPB,
said some of the regulations the agency has inherited from
other banking regulators may be redundant or
counterproductive.
"The bureau has a unique opportunity to streamline and
simplify rules to ensure that they are truly making consumer
financial markets work better," Date said in testimony released
on Tuesday in advance of a Wednesday House Financial Services
subcommittee hearing.
Date said the bureau will seek input from the public on
what regulations should be considered for review.
CFPB was created by the 2010 Dodd-Frank financial oversight
law and has been heralded by supporters as a way to make sure
customer interests are being protected.
Banks and Republicans did not support its creation, arguing
it will be a regulatory burden that could cause lenders to
restrict credit.
Date and other agency officials have pushed back on this
complaint, saying their goal is to make financial markets more
competitive by making products easier to understand and
compare.
