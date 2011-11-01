* Review will begin later this month

* Agency will seek public input on rule streamlining

By Dave Clarke

WASHINGTON, Nov 1 The new Consumer Financial Protection Bureau will begin reviewing regulations this month to determine which rules can be simplified or eliminated, the agency's acting head said in testimony prepared for a congressional hearing scheduled for Wednesday.

The agency began operating in July and is charged with overseeing markets for products such as credit cards and mortgages.

Raj Date, the Treasury official currently running CFPB, said some of the regulations the agency has inherited from other banking regulators may be redundant or counterproductive.

"The bureau has a unique opportunity to streamline and simplify rules to ensure that they are truly making consumer financial markets work better," Date said in testimony released on Tuesday in advance of a Wednesday House Financial Services subcommittee hearing.

Date said the bureau will seek input from the public on what regulations should be considered for review.

CFPB was created by the 2010 Dodd-Frank financial oversight law and has been heralded by supporters as a way to make sure customer interests are being protected.

Banks and Republicans did not support its creation, arguing it will be a regulatory burden that could cause lenders to restrict credit.

Date and other agency officials have pushed back on this complaint, saying their goal is to make financial markets more competitive by making products easier to understand and compare. (Editing by Andre Grenon)