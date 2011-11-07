* CFPB says it wants to be transparent and fair

* Lenders will be given two weeks to respond to evidence

WASHINGTON Nov 7 The new U.S. consumer financial cop will give banks and other lenders a chance to plead their case before hitting them with fines or other penalties.

The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau said on Monday that it is initiating this "early warning" system as a matter of fairness to the accused.

Any person or lender in the agency's cross-hairs will be given two weeks to respond to a notice that the bureau has enough evidence to bring an enforcement action for violating consumer laws.

"This process will help us fulfill our commitment to transparency in enforcing the law," Raj Date, the Treasury Department adviser running CFPB, said in a statement.

The bureau did say, however, that it might not give the accused a chance to respond to charges if there were a need to act quickly to stop fraud or similar problems.

The bureau is charged with policing lending markets such as credit cards and home loans.

It was created as part of the 2010 Dodd-Frank financial oversight law over the objections of the banking industry and Republicans, who argue it represents a regulatory overreach.

Supporters have praised it as a way to prevent the type of lending abuses that occurred in the lead-up to the 2007-2009 financial crisis. The bureau opened its doors on July 21.

Monday's announcement is another attempt by the bureau to portray itself as a reasonable regulator rather than an overly aggressive bureaucracy.

The bureau remains entangled in Washington political battles.

Senate Republicans are blocking President Barack Obama's nominee to lead the bureau, Richard Cordray, from being confirmed until Democrats agree to make changes to the agency's structure.

Bureau supporters say the changes, such as giving other regulators more authority to veto its rules, are meant to weaken the agency. (Reporting by Dave Clarke; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)